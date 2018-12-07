When you think of fast Ford F-150s, the Raptor (or the dearly departed Lightning, RIP) is probably the first truck that comes to mind. But in terms of outright speed, not even the Raptor – at least, not officially – is as quick off the line as the F-150 pictured here.

In a recent Car and Driver test, the 2019 F-150 Limited proved that it’s pretty much the fastest truck money can buy right now by setting a blistering 0-60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometer-per-hour) time. Just like the new Raptor, the Limited model gets the same twin-turbocharged V6 engine, producing 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (691 Newton-meters) of torque, assuming you opt for the $3,425 all-wheel drive option.

At 5.1 seconds to 60 mph, the F-150 Limited is just the second quickest truck the publication has ever tested. Only the 500-hp (372-kW) Dodge Ram SRT-10 from 2004 is better. The full test reveals that the truck conquers the quarter mile in 13.7 seconds at 102 mph (164 kmh), and though its top speed is electronically limited – nowhere near the 153 mph (246 kmh) observed in the Ram – it takes just 10 seconds to reach it from 80 mph.

It’s just as good stopping, too. It takes just 168 feet to bring the 5,594-pound (2,537-kilogram) luxe truck to a complete stop, wearing 22-inch Pirelli Scorpion Zero Asimmetrico all-season tires. C&D notes that the Jeep Trackhawk, Pirelli P Zero summer tires, has the same stopping power.

7 Photos

Of course, all that performance doesn’t come cheap. The two-wheel-drive 2019 Ford F-150 Limited starts at $68,630. If you want power sent to all four wheels, it will set you back $72,055. At that price, you get the new twin-turbocharged V6 engine, of course, as well as new features like a two-tone leather interior with redesigned, ventilated seats, and a few other special add-ons like a laser-etched number plaque.

Source: Car And Driver