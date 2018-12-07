Nissan is now accepting orders and will produce only 50 cars.
At $175,450, the 2019 GT-R Nismo is by far the most expensive new Nissan money can buy. Or is it? First shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the GT R-50 by Italdesign has been confirmed for production with an eye-watering starting price of €990,000 before taxes and options. Nissan hasn’t announced pricing and/or availability for the U.S. market, but if we were to convert nearly one million euros to U.S. dollars, the supercar’s starting price would have to be a hefty $1.12 million.
Developed to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R and Italdesign, the ultra-exclusive GT-R50 will be limited to strictly 50 cars. Nissan is already accepting orders from deep-pocketed buyers and will start customer deliveries in 2019. Converting a GT-R Nismo to the R50 specification will take some time, which is why deliveries will continue through 2020.
While the car featured during the Goodwood FoS had a predominantly gray finish combined with gold accents, the production version shown here has a more appealing main blue shade. Those fortunate enough to sign their names on the dotted line to claim a GT-R50 will be able to spec their cars inside and out.
It’s more than just a GT-R Nismo with an Italdesign makeover as the R50 offers 710 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine or an extra 110 hp over the standard Nismo. Not only that, but torque has gone up from 481 pound-feet (652 Newton-meters) to a whopping 575 lb-ft (780 Nm).
Aside from gaining more power, the R50 comes with a reworked suspension with a continuously adjustable damping Bilstein system and has upgraded Brembo brakes. Other changes include a reinforced six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, beefier differentials, and stronger driveshafts necessary to cope with the extra power.
We’ll reach out to Nissan about U.S. pricing and availability and update the post as soon as possible.
Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign production design confirmed
In addition to Goodwood, the GT-R50 prototype has made appearances at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion in the U.S. and Nissan Crossing in Tokyo's Ginza district. It will be on display at the Nissan Gallery in Yokohama from Dec. 7.
"The reaction from Nissan fans around the world – and potential customers of the GT-R50 – has greatly exceeded our expectations," said Bob Laishley, global sports car program director at Nissan. "These 50 cars, which celebrate 50 years of the GT-R as well as 50 years of Italdesign, will be rolling tributes to Nissan's engineering leadership and rich sports car heritage for a long time to come."
Customers who wish to own a GT-R50 may start by visiting GT-R50.nissan and contacting Italdesign to create their own bespoke car. Deliveries will begin in 2019 and will continue through 2020.