At $175,450, the 2019 GT-R Nismo is by far the most expensive new Nissan money can buy. Or is it? First shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the GT R-50 by Italdesign has been confirmed for production with an eye-watering starting price of €990,000 before taxes and options. Nissan hasn’t announced pricing and/or availability for the U.S. market, but if we were to convert nearly one million euros to U.S. dollars, the supercar’s starting price would have to be a hefty $1.12 million.

Developed to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R and Italdesign, the ultra-exclusive GT-R50 will be limited to strictly 50 cars. Nissan is already accepting orders from deep-pocketed buyers and will start customer deliveries in 2019. Converting a GT-R Nismo to the R50 specification will take some time, which is why deliveries will continue through 2020.

While the car featured during the Goodwood FoS had a predominantly gray finish combined with gold accents, the production version shown here has a more appealing main blue shade. Those fortunate enough to sign their names on the dotted line to claim a GT-R50 will be able to spec their cars inside and out.

It’s more than just a GT-R Nismo with an Italdesign makeover as the R50 offers 710 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 engine or an extra 110 hp over the standard Nismo. Not only that, but torque has gone up from 481 pound-feet (652 Newton-meters) to a whopping 575 lb-ft (780 Nm).

Aside from gaining more power, the R50 comes with a reworked suspension with a continuously adjustable damping Bilstein system and has upgraded Brembo brakes. Other changes include a reinforced six-speed dual-clutch gearbox, beefier differentials, and stronger driveshafts necessary to cope with the extra power.

We’ll reach out to Nissan about U.S. pricing and availability and update the post as soon as possible.

Source: Nissan

