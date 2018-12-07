The new Mercedes-AMG A35 is undoubtedly the talk of the hot hatch town these days, and while the five-door model is not coming to the United States, we will be getting the sedan. People in Europe are beginning to get their hands on the hatchback, so it’s no wonder the good folks over at Automann-TV have uploaded a video showing what the A35 is all about in an acceleration test.

The version in question appears to be the high-spec Edition 1, which perhaps isn’t all that relevant considering it only brings an assortment of visual upgrades over the regular A35. In other words, it packs the same turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine delivering 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) to the 4Matic setup through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The entry point into the AMG family flexed its muscle from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) using launch control. The task was completed in an Audi S3 Sportback-matching 4.7 seconds, which is precisely what Mercedes has written in the A35’s specs sheet. We can’t see the feisty hatch hitting the quoted 155 mph (250 kph) maximum speed because the video was shot in Spain rather than in Germany on those unrestricted sections of the Autobahn. Such a video will probably arrive at a later date.

Bear in mind the A35 is not a successor of the A45 as Mercedes-AMG’s entry-level model has been created to bridge the gap between the A250 and A45. At the same time, it allows Affalterbach to have a worthy adversary for the Volkswagen Golf R, Audi S3, and the Ford Focus RS. The full-blown A45 is due next year with more than 400 hp, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, and a tail-happy 4Matic setup.

Both the A35 and A45 will be offered not only as a hatchback, but also as a sedan and as CLA / CLA Shooting Brake models. The GLA will also likely be available in both AMG flavors, and judging by recent spy shots, the GLB will at least get the “35” treatment.

Video: Automann-TV / YouTube