With the year coming to an end, that only means one thing: An all-new batch of Lego Speed Champions sets for 2019. Car and Lego enthusiasts should be excited about the new additions to the popular brick-building series. Classic to new, domestic or import, the new lineup for 2019 will definitely get your piston-pumping heart revving sky high. Let’s take a look at the new vehicles set to drop in the near future shall we?

McLaren Senna

For the past few years, McLaren and Lego have teamed up to come out with Lego sets of the supercars made by the British car manufacturer. With the recent release of the almighty Senna, it’s only right a much more attainable version be slated to come out for 2019. It’ll be much easier on the wallet since the real one costs close to one million dollars.

Ferrari F40 Competizione

Lego will finally release the F40 Competizione, perhaps the most iconic Ferrari of all time. Only 10 were produced in real life, making this particular model extremely rare. The 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 691 horsepower and Ferrari said it had a top speed of nearly 230 mph. This is definitely one set you need to have if you’re a fan of the legendary F40. Extra parts come with the set so you can convert the Competizione back to the standard road-going version as well.

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger R/T

Switching over from supercars, Lego will give muscle car fans some love with the release of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger R/T. Both beastly machines will come with functional Christmas Tree drag lights. That way you and a friend can duke it out on the quarter-mile. It’s a classic battle between new school and old school.

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Race Car

A Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Race Car has also been added to the brick-building mix. This set comes with a racing driver figure, adjustable roll cage, and removable windshield.

1967 Mini Cooper S Rally and 2018 MINI John Cooper Works Buggy

Last but not least, the 1967 Mini Cooper S Rally and 2018 MINI John Cooper Works Buggy set comes with everything you need to stage the ultimate classic-versus-modern Mini rally race. The ’67 Cooper comes with a roof rack and two spare tires just like the real deal back in the day. Actual working suspension is included with the 2018 Cooper Works Buggy.

2019 Lego Speed Champions sets will be available to order in January. In the meantime, hit the gallery at the top of the page for a closer look at each kit.

Source: Lego, Brothers-Brick, Legofirst via YouTube



