It’s been two days since Chevrolet’s new Silverado HD pickup truck broke cover. Depending on who you talk to it broke much more than that thanks to a front end that, for the sake of being diplomatic, we’ll simply call polarizing. Others haven’t been quite so kind, and they’ve flooded the internet with all kinds of colorful comparisons ranging from a rolling furnace to a broiler pan. Mostly, however, we see one word in our feed: ugly.

What the internet destroys, however, it can also fix. Photoshop artists are already dropping new front clips to the larger-than-life Silverado, and that’s where Tim Esterdahl comes in. He runs a YouTube channel called Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk, and he also has some photo rendering skill. How would the new Silverado HD look wearing some of Chevy’s familiar faces? Esterdahl answers that question, and in short, we think the overall answer is pretty darned good.

4 Photos

The four renderings feature front ends from the big 4500 work truck, a 2015 Silverado, 2007 Silverado, and the new 2020 half-ton truck. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we can’t deny seeing an improvement over the current look in every render. The 2015 front end and new half-ton, in particular, stand out as fitting well on the big truck.

Speaking of the new Silverado 1500, Chevrolet just released a new set of images for the Silverado HD High Country and it wears a different face that resembles the smaller truck. The High Country is billed as a premium, range-topping trim level for the new HD, and though the grille is still properly massive, the chrome bars and revised lighting creates better proportions to our eye.

Chevrolet already offers a new look too: Chevy Silverado HD Saves Face With High Country Trim

One last thing worth mentioning is the difference between photos and seeing something in person. Esterdahl mentions this point in his video and it’s worth repeating – pictures don’t always flatter a vehicle. That can be especially true with something as large as this new Silverado HD, so it’s possible the truck might look better in person.

If it doesn’t, at least we know there’s a team of internet designers ready to offer some rendered solutions.

Source: Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk via YouTube