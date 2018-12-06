Chevy apparently doesn't want to turn buyers away from its range-topping Silverado HD because this model has a more traditional look for the front end.
The motoring world didn't meet the unveiling of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD with open arms because many folks poked fun at the truck's gargantuan mesh grille. The Bowtie now introduces the premium High Country trim that softens the look a little by using metal cross bars to decorate the nose and dropping the other model's huge Chevrolet branding in favor of a traditional badge. The tweaked look should be a little more appealing to brand purists by looking a little more like pickups of the past.
At launch, Chevrolet will offer the Silverado HD in five trim levels that cater to different sections of the pickup market. Each one will also look a little different by having a different treatment for the grille. The Work Truck is for folks who just need a truck for heavy-duty hauling. Custom, LT, and LTZ feature increasing levels of amenities for buyers that intend to use the rig as a family carrier. The range-topping High Country adds more luxurious touches for a more opulent cabin even if the bed is full of bags of dirt.
Unfortunately, Chevy still isn't providing any photos of the interior, but the company reports that the second row of Crew Cab models benefits from an extra three inches of rear legroom compared to the current truck. Spy shots indicate that a large infotainment display dominates the top of the center stack.
The Bowtie will also update the Silverado HD's powertrains, but the company won't provide many details yet. A new, direct-injected V8 will be available. The Duramax turbodiesel V8 will still be available producing 910 pound-feet (1,234 Newton-meters) of torque, and it'll hook up to a new 10-speed automatic supplied by Allison.
Chevrolet will give the 2020 Silverado HD a full debut in February 2019, and they'll begin arriving at dealers in the middle of the year.
Source: Chevrolet
CHEVROLET REVEALS 2020 SILVERADO HD HIGH COUNTRY, SECOND OF FIVE DISTINCT MODELS FOR ALL-NEW PICKUP
Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country models offer different combinations of design, features and technologies tailored for different customers
2018-12-06
DETROIT — Chevrolet knows no two truck customers are the same, and as such continues to expand its truck franchise with five distinct trim levels for the all-new Silverado HD: Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and range-topping High Country.
This follows the expanded range of customer choices on the all-new Silverado 1500, which has eight distinct trim levels. As with the 2019 Silverado 1500, each 2020 Silverado HD model offers a different level of design, features and technology to meet the individual and rigorous demands of HD owners.
“Truck customers are very clear: They want the perfect truck for them and not a ‘one size fits most’ truck compromised for the masses,” said Mike Simcoe, vice president, Global Design, General Motors. “That insight shaped our strategy for the next-generation Silverado franchise, providing customers more differentiation between the Silverado 1500 and the Silverado HD as well as more personalization and differentiation between individual trim levels.”
For example, each of the Silverado HD models features distinct exterior design details including grilles featuring either the Chevrolet stamped bar or the iconic Chevrolet bowtie and a mix of black, body color, chrome or the two-tone metallic trim exclusive to High Country models.
“We took into account every detail of what customers expect, and how they will use their truck,” said Simcoe. “The results are unique versions of the Silverado HD equally at home working on a construction site or pulling a camping trailer.”
The 2020 Silverado HD goes on sale in mid-2019. Stay tuned for more details about the all-new 2020 Silverado HD — including images of Work Truck, Custom and LTZ — closer to launch.
ABOUT CHEVROLET
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.