Within days of unveiling the new SUV, Honda is commencing production of the Passport at its factory in Lincoln, Alabama. The vehicle will begin arriving at dealers in early 2019, and the two-row model will fit between the CR-V and three-row Pilot in Honda's crossover lineup.

44 Photos

Honda's Alabama plant also produces the Pilot, Ridgeline, and Odyssey. This makes the factory the perfect spot to build the Passport because the crossover rides on the automaker's Global Light Truck platform that underpins the Pilot and Ridgeline.

The new Passport packs a 3.5-liter V6 making 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque that runs through a nine-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive comes standard and can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms). Honda's i-VTM4 torque-vectoring, all-wheel-drive system is an option and boosts the tow rating to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms).

On the inside, base models of the Passport come with a five-inch infotainment screen, and higher grades have an eight-inch display. All models come with the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance tech that includes collision mitigation braking with forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, and lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. Higher trims add blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors.

With just six inches shorter than the Pilot but with fewer seats, the Passport has a roomy cabin that Honda claims the segment in passenger volume. The cargo volume is an ample 41.2 cubic feet (1,167 liters) and expands to 77.9 cubic feet (2,206 liters) with the rear bench folded out of the way.

Honda won't yet discuss pricing for the Passport, but it'll likely undercut the Pilot's $31,450 base cost.

Source: Honda