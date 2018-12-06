The Passport will arrive in dealers in early 2019.
Within days of unveiling the new SUV, Honda is commencing production of the Passport at its factory in Lincoln, Alabama. The vehicle will begin arriving at dealers in early 2019, and the two-row model will fit between the CR-V and three-row Pilot in Honda's crossover lineup.
Honda's Alabama plant also produces the Pilot, Ridgeline, and Odyssey. This makes the factory the perfect spot to build the Passport because the crossover rides on the automaker's Global Light Truck platform that underpins the Pilot and Ridgeline.
The new Passport packs a 3.5-liter V6 making 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque that runs through a nine-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive comes standard and can tow up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms). Honda's i-VTM4 torque-vectoring, all-wheel-drive system is an option and boosts the tow rating to 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms).
On the inside, base models of the Passport come with a five-inch infotainment screen, and higher grades have an eight-inch display. All models come with the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance tech that includes collision mitigation braking with forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, and lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control. Higher trims add blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors.
With just six inches shorter than the Pilot but with fewer seats, the Passport has a roomy cabin that Honda claims the segment in passenger volume. The cargo volume is an ample 41.2 cubic feet (1,167 liters) and expands to 77.9 cubic feet (2,206 liters) with the rear bench folded out of the way.
Honda won't yet discuss pricing for the Passport, but it'll likely undercut the Pilot's $31,450 base cost.
Source: Honda
Honda Begins Production of All-New 2019 Passport in Alabama
– All-new Passport joins award-winning Honda SUV lineup –
LINCOLN, Ala. – More than 1,500 associates at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, LLC (HMA) today celebrated the start of mass production of the all-new 2019 Honda Passport SUV. Going on sale early next year, Passport is produced exclusively at HMA and will play an important role in Honda’s award-winning SUV lineup, providing a unique combination of on-road driving refinement and off-road adventure capability.
“Today, we celebrate the dedication of our Honda team in Alabama in delivering this new, adventure-ready sport utility vehicle to our customers,” said Mike Oatridge, vice president of HMA. “I congratulate all of our associates for their commitment to our customers as we begin production of the new Passport, which is Honda’s most rugged light truck model with features that deliver more of what today's adventurous customers want and need.”
The Passport was revealed last month at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and will slot between the compact CR-V and three-row Pilot in Honda's award-winning SUV lineup.
“The response to the Passport has been amazing,” said Lara Harrington, chief engineer at Honda R&D Americas and the development leader for the Passport. “We are hitting the market at just the right time with an SUV designed to bring a more rugged, off-road addition to our light truck lineup and we are all excited to see where this new product will take us.”
The Passport is produced in Alabama alongside other members of the award-winning Honda light-truck lineup, including the Pilot sport utility vehicle, the Odyssey minivan and the innovative Ridgeline pickup truck. The existing lineup of Honda SUVs – Pilot, CR-V and HR-V – has been recognized as the “Best SUV Brand” by U.S. News & World Report for four consecutive years. The Ridgeline was selected as the 2017 North American Truck of the Year.
Passport, the newest addition to the Honda SUV lineup, is based on Honda’s Global Light Truck platform and shares much of its underlying structure with the three-row Pilot SUV and Ridgeline pickup, including a highly rigid unibody construction.
About Honda Manufacturing of Alabama
Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (HMA) is Honda’s leading light truck production facility employing more than 4,500 associates. HMA has the capability to produce more than 340,000 vehicles and V6 engines each year. Since the start of production on Nov. 14, 2001, HMA has built more than 4.7 million vehicles and engines. HMA’s capital investment totals more than $2.6 billion at its 4.6 million square foot facility in Lincoln, Alabama.
About Honda
Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.
Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 36 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2017, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.