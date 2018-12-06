Hide press release Show press release

Stuttgart. Not just fans of the brand with the star will be thrilled by the gift ideas from the Mercedes-Benz Collection. This 2018 Selection ranges from high-quality pieces of jewellery and watches, to practical everyday helpers and great Christmas presents for children. Fine designs and high-quality materials characterise the entire Mercedes-Benz Collection product range, and on some products, the Stuttgart premium vehicle manufacturer also cooperates with other renowned brand manufacturers. In this broad Christmas selection, for instance, everyone will find something suitable for their family and friends, or simply a nice little something for people who have been good to them.

For ambitious golfers the Mercedes-Benz Collection has a large golf gift set which was created in cooperation with the renowned American manufacturer TaylorMade®. The fine gift box contains three "Tour Preferred X" golf balls, a divot tool, as well as a ball marker and a golf towel, each adorned with the star logo. The gift set also includes ten tees with Mercedes-Benz lettering. The gift idea of "Burner Lady" 3-golf balls with a violet Mercedes-Benz print has been specially created with her in mind. The 2-piece Iothane™ design and the REACT CORE™ensure outstanding flying characteristics. In the same range there is the matching golf sports bag, in white with violet and black highlights. It securely holds all the required utensils in its main zippable compartments and various side pockets. The ball set and the bag are also from TaylorMade® for Mercedes-Benz.

You can always keep an eye on time (together) with the Mercedes-Benz wrist-watches. The models for her and him are classically elegant and seem timeless. The "Classic Lady Silver", for example, is characterised by a silver-coloured dial with steel-coloured Roman numerals and indexes as well as the historical Mercedes star. The stainless steel Milanese band lends the watch its feminine look. The housing of the business chronograph watch for him is partially coated with black PVD, harmoniously surrounding the black face. Sunray embossing in the counter eyes and steel-coloured hour indexes with Super-LumiNova® and luminous hands plus the discreetly positioned Mercedes star underscore the sportily elegant look.

Accessories such as wallets, keychains and bags are useful helpers which will bring pleasure every day. One multi-talented example is the black polyester rucksack, with high-quality cowhide leather details, which also cuts a fine figure as a bag. The various inside and outside compartments ensure order and the padded back part of the backpack makes it comfortable to wear. While travelling, the rucksack can be easily hung on the handle of a trolley suitcase. Another attractive gift idea is the black wallet made of calfskin with RFID protection and several compartments for notes, cards and coins.

A sporty AMG design characterises the AMG carabiner keychain in a combination of stainless steel, carbon fibre and aluminium. The eye-catching feature with silver-coloured highlights is the red lobster clasp with a red rotation mechanism. Three additional rings enable individual keys to be exchanged or removed quickly. Another unique product is the USB flash drive in the shape of the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R in the signal colour Green light magno. The vehicle itself is produced by the model car specialist Diecast. The storage medium has a capacity of 16 GB. It is a USB 2.0 and is compatible with all the usual operating systems.

The collection of bags and accessories by Fritzi aus Preußen designed for Mercedes-Benz are very fashionable gift ideas and are 100% leather-free. The handbag and the matching pursemade of robust, high-quality polyurethane artificial leather are ideal companions for both business wear and city strolls. In the various inside compartments and the zipped pocket on the back of the handbag, belongings can stored safely. The handbag can be closed with a drawstring and there is a small D-ring for fastening a keychain. The Mercedes star is discreetly embossed on the front side of the bag. The rectangular purse is closed with a press stud in the shape of a star and on the inside it are several compartments for notes, cards and coins.

The Love keychain from Fritzi aus Preußen for Mercedes-Benz in blue and red is an attractive to the collection. Attached to the lettering “LOVE”, made of die-cast zinc and like-leather, are flat split ring with three mini flat split rings and a carabiner for hanging additional items.

The 3-set finger nail polish makes an especially striking Christmas surprise, and this not just for Mercedes owners. The vails contain the original vehicle paint colours denim blue, Jupiter-red and orient brown. They are produced by LCN in Luxembourg for Mercedes-Benz. Nails to match your vehicle – now that's certainly something you don't see every day!

For kids, a Mercedes-Benz Collection item under the Christmas tree can set off a fireworks display! The child’s suitcase in the shape of a fire red G-Class will attract the attention all fellow travellers. The interior is functional with elastic straps in the lower shell, as well as a partitioned off compartment in the upper shell were toys and clothes can be stowed away tidily. As is the case with the original G-Class models, the suitcase has wheels and becomes pull-mobile with a pull-out handle. At the holiday destination or when travel is over, the G-Class suitcase can readily be for use as a toy car.

Another stylish speedster for the little ones is the balance bike in red, white and black with Mercedes-AMG lettering on its aluminium frame. It rides on 12-inch “ Schwalbe Big Apple” wheels. The seat is adjustable from 41 to 47 cm, thus it is suitable for children aged 3 and above or for those from a height of approx. 85 cm. For even smaller ones, Mercedes offers children, from 18 months, the Bobby-AMG GT S ride-on toy as is an attractive first vehicle. Its LED front and rear light function and its cult paint finish Solarbeam are inspired by the actual Mercedes-AMG GT S.

After lots present opening and playing with new toys, it's time to cuddle. The Carl the bear hooded towel and the hot water bottle in the shape of a cute teddy bear makes this much easier. The towel is 100% cotton and adorned with a bear's head as the cap. The hot water bottle is covered in the bearskin made of polyester plush. There is a 3D Mercedes star stud in the ear. The red plush house slippers in the shape of a G-Class ensure that small feet are kept warm. True to the original G-Class style, they feature headlamps, a radiator grille and a spare wheel at the rear of the ‘vehicle’. The anti-slip shoe sole prevents children with a shoe size from 28 to 33 and smaller adults with a shoe size of 34 to 39 from slipping when on the go!