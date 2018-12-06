The new Scala is important for a number of reasons. Not only does it usher in a new design language in Europe for Skoda, but it also comes to replace two existing nameplates in the company’s portfolio: Rapid and Rapid Spaceback. In addition, the Czech marque is pushing its five-door hatchback upmarket in a bold move to take on the big boys in this segment, namely the VW Golf and the Ford Focus.

Skoda is eager to show the Scala as rather than waiting for the Geneva Motor Show set for March 2019, the all-new compact model will debut in just a few hours in Tel Aviv, Israel. The Czech brand has already shared comprehensive technical specifications about the model and has shared fully revealing images of the spacious interior, so all that’s left now is for the wraps to come off to find out what the Scala is all about.

The hugely promising Vision RS concept introduced back in October at the Paris Motor Show was hopefully a taste of things to come in terms of a Scala RS. If the hot hatch will receive the green light, it will arrive later in the model’s life cycle to act as Skoda’s third RS model in the portfolio after the Octavia RS and the recently introduced Kodiaq RS.

The launch of the new Scala is interesting from another point of view considering the Octavia is also a compact model, at least in theory, because in reality, it’s actually more of a midsize hatchback/wagon given its generous dimensions. The Octavia IV is expected in 2020 and surely Skoda has figured out a way to differentiate it from the Scala so that the two won’t overlap.

Meanwhile, the Scala will premiere today during an event programmed to be livestreamed beginning with 17:30 GMT.

Source: Skoda