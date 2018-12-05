In this latest installment of the Porsche Top 5 Series, we take a look at the top five most expensive Porsche cars ever sold in an auction. It’s no surprise that there are some Porsches that have price tags that cost as much as houses, sometimes even more. Car enthusiasts all over have been scooping up air-cooled 911s of all generations, driving the prices upwards of $50,000, sometimes reaching $100,000. As expensive as low-mile air-cooled 911s are today, they don’t hold candle to the top five most valuable Porsches.

Starting at number five is the Porsche 917/30 Spyder race car. With 1,200 horsepower coming from its air-cooled twelve-cylinder engine, it was designed to race in the Can-Am racing series. Having absolutely zero computer-aided technology, it is a pure driver’s car. With two massive fuel cells sandwiching the driver, it is basically a race car ready to go off like a bomb at any given moment. It’s no surprise that it recently sold for $3 million dollars.

Coming in fourth place is the 1956 Porsche 550A Spyder. Known as the “giant killer”, the 550A was able to overcome more powerful rivals with its 1.5-liter twin-cam flat-four engine producing 135 horsepower. It was the very first Porsche developed for the sole purpose of racing. This beautiful machine sold for $5,170,000.

The 911 GT1 Strassenversion comes in at number three. For Le Mans 1997, Porsche were asked to make 20 homologation special vehicles for the GT1 class. What came out of it was one of the most beautiful road-legal race cars of all-time. With a 996-based water-cooled twin-turbocharged engine, it produced 600 horsepower. A 1998 version recently sold in the U.S. for $5,665,000

In second place, the Porsche 956 was the car to beat at Le Mans in 1983. It was one of the very first race cars to use ground effects to improve aerodynamics. Fitted with a 2.65-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, it was often seen spitting large flames from its side-exit exhaust. The 956 made the Group C category in Le Mans and racing in the 1980s worth the price of admission. One recently sold for $10,120,000.

Last but not least, the number one most expensive Porsche ever sold is none other than the Porsche 917 K. Famously known for its dominance in Le Mans and the widely recognized Gulf livery, it’s no wonder that it is valued at staggering $14,080,000. Equipped with a 4.5-liter air-cooled 12-cylinder engine developed by Hans Mezger, it produced 630 horsepower that allowed it to go over 220 mph on the Mulsanne at Le Mans.

Source: Porsche via YouTube