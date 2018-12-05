What would you buy if you had $150,000 to spend on a car? Maybe a brand new hot hatch plus a loaded SUV from a non-premium brand? Or just a premium sedan with all the bells and whistles, and a six- or eight-cylinder engine? Well, all these options are cool, but there’s something you can do with such a huge amount of money that will make you stand out from the masses. You can drink your coffee in a brand new Bugatti Veyron seat.

Braman Motors, a Miami-based auto dealer, is currently selling a complete and brand new interior from a 2008 Veyron 16.4. Interestingly, the seats, dashboard, door panels, and center console were taken out of the car before its first owner took delivery of it. Simply put, they are absolutely new.

9 Photos

The full package also includes seat belts, shift knob, A/C controls, steering wheel, glove box, lower dash trim, and more. Needless to say, all components and parts are in immaculate condition and the seller claims they have been stored in a climate controlled parts department.

Braman Motors says this is the perfect opportunity to change the color of your Veyron’s interior or simply replace your used interior with new parts. Of course, you can also try and install them in your current vehicle, no matter the make and model. Just kidding…

The interior fits Veyron models produced between 2006 and 2015, which basically means all Veyrons ever produced. And, you guessed it, the seller is asking $149,999 for the whole package. That might sound like an expensive deal, but just bear in mind the cheapest Veyrons for sale float around the $1.3-million mark.

Of course, eBay gives you the opportunity to offer the seller a new and lower offer, but we highly doubt the interior will go for less than $140,000.

Source: eBay via Jalopnik