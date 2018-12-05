Maserati aims to keep its models fresh and stylish with the launch of Edizione Nobile packages for the 2019 Ghibli S and S Q4, Levante S and S Q4, and Quattroporte S, S Q4, and GTS. Getting the special edition will add $7,500 to the price of the GranLusso trim for each vehicle, and the Italian brand will keep them scarce by only producing just 50 examples per model. Maseratis with the limited Edizione Nobile equipment will begin arriving at dealers in the United States and Canada in December.

All of the vehicles with the Edizione Nobile package feature a Blue Nobile exterior, which is a deep shade of cobalt. They also ride on 20-inch wheels, and the silver brake calipers behind them offer a bright contrast to the dark body.

The interior of the models with the Edizione Nobile package feature leather-upholstered sport seats with black bolsters and brown centers. The chairs up front have heating and ventilation. The rear bench is warmed, too. A badge identifying the vehicle as part of the special edition appears on the center console.

The only feature differentiating the various models with the Edizione Nobile package is the trim. On the Ghibli and Quattroporte high-gloss Rovere wood adorns the cabin. The Levante gets pieces with a metallic woven effect.

If customers don't think the Edizione Nobile models are special enough, Maserati is also offering a few options for them. An Alcantara headliner and Bowers & Wilkins stereo can make the cabin even more luxurious. An available driver assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, 360-degree cameras, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, pedestrian recognition, and traffic sign recognition.

Source: Maserati