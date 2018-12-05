On the inside, there's two-tone leather and heated seats at the front and rear.
Maserati aims to keep its models fresh and stylish with the launch of Edizione Nobile packages for the 2019 Ghibli S and S Q4, Levante S and S Q4, and Quattroporte S, S Q4, and GTS. Getting the special edition will add $7,500 to the price of the GranLusso trim for each vehicle, and the Italian brand will keep them scarce by only producing just 50 examples per model.
Source: Maserati
Maserati debuts limited-edition Edizione Nobile package for Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte
Maserati announced today a new 2019 MY limited-edition Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante: Edizione Nobile. Only 150 editions will be produced; fifty for each model.
Designed for the Ghibli, Quattroporte and Levante − and exclusively available on GranLusso models − the Edizione Nobile package envelopes each car in the deep dark Blu Nobile tri-coat paint, new for 19MY. The exterior of the three cars also stands out with 20-inch alloy wheels and elegant silver brake calipers.
As for the interior, a dedicated badge is prominently displayed in the center console highlighting the exclusivity of these limited-edition vehicles. Additionally, they receive Sport seats – normally reserved only for GranSport models – trimmed in rich Pieno Fiore natural leather featuring a unique two-tone nero and cuoio color combination. Rear passengers will be able to relax with the comfort of heated seats while front seat occupants can enjoy both heat and ventilation. The Quattroporte and Ghibli cabins are trimmed with high-gloss Rovere wood veneer while the Levante is outfitted in a high-gloss metal net weave.
A wide breadth of additional features are included, such as:
● Alcantara® headliner
● Bowers & Wilkins ultra-premium surround sound audio system
● Maserati’s Level II Autonomy Driver Assistance Package, which includes:
○ Highway assist system, 360° surround view camera, lane keeping assist, active blind spot assist, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, forward collision warning plus, traffic sign recognition and pedestrian recognition
Deliveries of models featuring the Edizione Nobile package will begin in December to Maserati showrooms in both the U.S. and Canadian markets.