There’s a new player in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment, and we doubt anyone will fail to see it coming. Chevrolet sort-of unveiled its redesigned Silverado HD pickup today, giving us some exterior photos revealing a very bold design that already has people getting uppity on the love-it-hate-it debate. Looking past that massive front end, there’s a new V8 gasoline engine option as well as a 10-speed automatic available on the Duramax diesel. Chevrolet also promises “significant increases” to towing and payload capacity.

We don’t have full information on this chunky new Chevy just yet. Its full reveal is slated for February, but we’re also expecting Ram to debut its all-new HD trucks by then. Nor can we can’t forget about Ford, which has a facelifted F-Series Super Duty coming soon and knowing what we know about Detroit’s big players, we wouldn’t be surprised to see all three revamped workhorses arriving at the same time. In other words, if you’re a fan of big, burly pickup trucks, the next few months should be very exciting.

Let’s get started on some preliminary comparisons based on what we know, along with some substantiated speculation to help things along. We’ll also take a look at styling, because damn that Chevy has a big nose. Admittedly there’s a lot of missing info right now, but we’ll be updating this chart as it becomes available.

Specs 2020 Chevy Silverado HD 2020 Ford Super Duty 2020 Ram HD Engine: 6.6L turbo diesel / All-new gasoline V8 *6.7L turbo diesel / All-new gasoline V8 *6.7L turbo diesel / gasoline V8 Transmission: six-speed automatic, 10-speed Allison automatic *10-speed automatic six-speed automatic, six-speed manual Horsepower: *445 / NA *450 / NA NA Torque: 910 lb-ft / NA *935 lb-ft / NA NA Max Towing: NA NA NA Max Cargo: NA NA NA Base Price: NA NA NA

Now to address all those asterisks. In short, that either represents information from current models that we expect to carry over for 2020, or rumored information that we feel confident enough to include here. As you can see, diesel engines will soldier on as the muscular choice for those seeking torque, but Ford and Chevrolet have some as-yet-unknown gasoline V8 options in the works. Team Ram will likely keep its 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8 gas engines, but some changes aren't out of the question just yet. Additionally, the new Ram is expected to gain more power from its Cummins diesel, but we haven't heard any credible figures yet.

Nor have we heard any figures regarding towing, cargo capacity, or base price. The current generations for all three models are very competitive, but rather that muck up the works with tons of stats, we'll be patient until new information comes out.

As for the styling, the only new truck we haven't fully seen is the facelifted Ford. We can take a good look at Chevrolet, and Ram, however.

As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder but we find the current design trends very interesting, to say the least. It could be argued that Chevrolet and Ram have swapped ideologies, with the Bow Tie adopting the bigger-is-badder approach that once defined Ram.

Meanwhile, hiding beneath camouflaged covers is a new Ford Super Duty (featured in the above gallery) that appears to have a nose as chunky as the Chevy. Whether its face will be as, um, polarizing as the Silverado HD remains to be seen. Oddly enough, it seems Ram could now be the suave, handsome choice for beefy truck buyers. How's that for irony?

This comparison is a work-in-progress, so bookmark the article and stick with us. We will diligently update this tough-truck side-by-side walkthrough as more info becomes available.