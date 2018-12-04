Today our spy photographers were in the right place at exactly the right time. We managed to catch a good portion of the new Ram HD family for 2020 completely uncovered, trucking down the road. We don’t see a dually in the mix, but just about everything else is there. Specifically, we’ve got a Laramie Longhorn, a Limited, and Limited MegaCab in 2500 HD trim. The big red machine is a one-ton 3500 Big Horn edition.

And yes, there’s not a single piece of camouflage, camo-wrap, or any kind of concealing device on these trucks. This gives us a great opportunity to see the differences in the various trim levels, especially in the grille and bumper designs from the Longhorn – which features a straight-bar grille and lots of chrome for the bumpers – to the Limited’s mesh look with body colored bumpers. The 3500 Big Horn also gets the mesh-style grille, but in a low-key matte black finish to match the bumpers.

The redesign is very similar to the new Ram 1500, which of course was released earlier in the year. We suspect some die-hard Ram enthusiasts will lament the passing of the crosshair grille, a feature that identified Ram pickups for over 30 years. However, the feedback we’ve received on the new 1500 is overwhelmingly positive, and now that the new HD models are no longer hiding behind covers, we suspect similar praise will befall the beefier truck as well.

45 Photos

We’ve not had a good look yet at the HD’s interior, but our sources tell us to expect a layout virtually identical to the new 1500. That’s not a bad thing, as the new truck is just as handsome inside with a warm atmosphere and plenty of tech options, including a standard-issue 8.4-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system and an optional 12-inch screen. Power should come from three available engines, including a pair of gasoline V8 options and the familiar Cummins 6.7-liter diesel in a variety of power configurations.

Considering Ram is parading its trucks completely uncovered, expect an official reveal very soon. The 2019 North American International Auto Show in January seems virtually guaranteed at this point, but Ram could one-up the industry with a private reveal even sooner.

Source: Automedia