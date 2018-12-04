Whenever there’s a major auto show, it usually means automakers update their online configurators to show the new products they have on display at the said event. Case in point, Porsche has already fired up the 2020 911 configurator and now BMW is doing the same for the 2019 X7. Bavaria’s belated answer to the Mercedes GLS starts at $73,900 (plus $995 for destination & handling fees, taxes) for the base xDrive40i. As you are about to see, you can surpass the $100,000 mark with ease if your wallet can handle it.

Go for the beefier xDrive50i and the starting price will immediately jump to $92,600. Want the M Sport version pictured here? That’ll be $96,150. The Black Sapphire Metallic paint we picked is a no-cost option whereas those 22-inch two-tone wheels with runflat tires will cost you an extra $1,300.

That’s about it in terms of exterior upgrades, but it’s on the inside where you can really drive up the final price through numerous extras. The Ivory White/Night Blue Full Leather Merino upholstery is a cool $3,700 option and forces you to go for the leather-wrapped dashboard ($1,200). Choose the piano finish black trim and BMW will want $1,080 for the shiny finish on the dashboard, center console, and door panels.

Then there are the packages, starting with the Cold Weather Package ($1,200) bringing five-zone automatic climate control, front and rear heated seats, and heated front seats armrests plus a heated steering wheel. Those looking for a sportier driving experience can pick the pricey Dynamic Handling Package ($4,750) adding an M Sport differential, all-wheel steering, Active Comfort Drive electromechanically-operated stabilization system, and M Sport brakes.

Ventilated and massaging front seats are part of the Luxury Seating Package ($1,200), while the Premium Package (1,550) will get you heated and cooled cupholders, soft-close automatic doors, remote engine start, gesture control support, and rear electric side window shades. Should you want to go all out, BMW will be more than happy to throw in the Executive Package ($2,100) encompassing adaptive LED headlights with laser tech, a panoramic roof with LED lighting, and fancy hand-made, diamond-cut glass trim elements for the transmission lever, iDrive controller start/stop button, and the volume control.

Add them all up and the most expensive 2017 BMW X7 costs $122,425, including fees and taxes. It’s not the most expensive BMW money can buy considering the Alpina B7 starts at $139,350 while the mighty V12-powered M760i begins at an eye-watering $156,700. The priciest of the bunch is the i8 Roadster, from $163,300 or $15,800 more than the coupe.

