Today has to be a very special day as we are publishing a second Porsche 935 story in just a couple of hours. One can only hope all days were so special as the 935 is arguably one of the greatest race cars in history and also one of our favorite machines.

This time we will talk about the modern successor of the classic 935. Porsche will produce just 77 units of the car and all of them will be intended for track use only. If, for some reason, this is the first time you hear about the modern-day Moby Dick, then the two videos in this article will be very helpful to get familiar with the project.

In the video at the top and the one below, exterior designer Grant Larson, 935 project owner Kay-Alexander Breitbach, and Matthias Scholz, overall project manager for GT customer motorsport within the company, give a detailed explanation of the development process of the new 935. You can also check out what the designers of the car had to say in a previous video.

We are massive fans of the car and the powertrain only makes that feeling stronger. Underneath the dramatic steel and carbon fiber bodywork is a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six mated to a dual-clutch gearbox. If that configuration sounds familiar to you, it’s just because it’s also used in the latest GT2 RS. Peak power is 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts).

Porsche will also be happy to sell you the car with an air conditioning, while electronic stability control and a data logger are standard. Thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber, the curb weight of the car is 3,042 pounds (1,379 kilograms) and, needless to say, the aerodynamics are optimized for track use.

Source: Porsche on YouTube