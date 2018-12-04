The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show is in full swing, but more than 5,600 miles away in Essen, there’s another major event worth covering. It’s the place where the tuners at TechArt have brought a car with an impossibly long name – Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. Other than the body graphics, new exhaust, and those flashy wheels, it looks just about the same as the regular version, if you can call a 680-horsepower wagon “regular.”

The supercar disguised as a wagon has been baptized “Grand GT“ to reflect its newly gained muscle. Combined output has blossomed by 89 hp and 130 Newton-meters (96 pound-feet) of torque to a grand total of 759 hp and a mountain-moving 980 Nm (723 lb-ft). It was all possible after TechArt worked its magic on the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 gasoline engine to unlock more power automatically available once the driver selects the Sport mode.

13 Photos

With the newly gained power, the electrified super wagon from Stuttgart needs just 3.2 seconds for the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) or two-tenths of a second less than the regular Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo fitted with the optional Sport Chrono Package. The 0 to 100 mph (160 kph) task is completed in a mere 7 seconds or 0.7s sooner than the standard model while getting to 124 mph (200 kph) will only take 10.6 seconds. Flat out, the car will hit an impressive top speed of 196 mph (316 kph) or a little more than the 193-mph (310-kph) maximum velocity of the stock version.

According to TechArt, the power gain is available “without touching the standard engine management” and can be complemented by a custom sports exhaust system delivering a better soundtrack while also looking cooler thanks to the carbon tips. It’s still a roomy all-wheel-drive wagon at the end of the day, so it blends practicality with supercar levels of power in a sporty and luxurious AWD package providing basically everything you’d want from a car.

Source: TechArt

Video: Automotive Mike / YouTube