The SEMA show was in November, but we apparently missed seeing something very cool. Creative Mobile Interiors built a retro-modern take on a 1972 Chevrolet C30 camper called the ReRun, and we wish that we could have taken a look inside. This video and photos are the next best thing, though.

The machine started life as a Mitchell-converted C30 camper, but it was in dire shape when the folks at Creative Mobile Interiors found it. The crew there originally intended to keep the original and overhaul the interior. However, when stripping out the cabin, the team found that the walls suffered extensive dry rot. There was no way to keep them. Instead, the company's workers spend 2,200 man-hours building a custom, aluminum exterior and an impressive living space to match.

The exterior now wears an eye-popping shade of green paint with aluminum accents. The color scheme clearly takes cues from vintage campers but still maintains a modern style by keeping extra trim to a minimum.

The interior is this camper's best part, though. It uses the exterior's color for the upholstery, and there are green touches in the cabinets. For entertainment, there's a TV, and you can enjoy your LPs with the wall-mounted record player. A built-in four-kilowatt generator provides electricity anywhere, and custom skylights with domed tops let plenty of natural light into the cabin. There's a kitchenette for food preparation and a full bathroom for your convenience in the wilderness. When the time comes to rest your weary head, a queen bed sits in the alcove above the driver's compartment.

The situation is just as good under the hood. There's an original 402-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) Chevy big block V8 that Creative Mobile Interiors bore over by 0.30. The engine's internals now include domed pistons, and fuel injection replaces the original carb. The factory four-speed manual transmission is still in place, but it undergoes a hydraulic clutch conversion.

This machine shows what Creative Mobile Interiors can do, but if you want it, the owner throws out a price of $250,000 in the video above. That's expensive, but there are campers that cost far more and don't look nearly as cool.

Source: Creative Mobile Interiors, 1320video via YouTube