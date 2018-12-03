Hide press release Show press release

THE LEGENDARY PORSCHE 911 – ON THE WRIST

PORSCHE DESIGN 911 CHRONOGRAPH TIMELESS MACHINE LIMITED EDITION



Stuttgart. Porsche Design honors the next generation of the iconic Porsche 911 with a limited edition timepiece: the 911 Chronograph Timeless Machine Limited Edition. Like the renowned sports car, the chronograph evokes emotion through its purist design, functionality and high level of performance. Since 1963, the 911 – synonymous with victory, emotion, and innovation – has been the global benchmark for sports cars and an inspiration for Porsche Design, the company founded by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche. With the Chronograph I, the first-ever all black timepiece Porsche Design introduced a style-defining classic that revolutionized the industry with its 1972 debut. The monochrome design was inspired by race cars, which eliminated reflections to ensure maximum legibility at all times, thanks to their matte black surroundings. The minimalist style and understated look of the Porsche 911 perfectly reflected the design philosophy of F. A. Porsche. Now, with a special edition limited to 911 pieces, Porsche Design pays tribute to this motorsports icon, presently in its eighth generation and still thrilling car enthusiasts nearly half a century later.

The Essence of an Icon

At first glance, with an expressive design language distinguished by bold lines and reduced to the essence of necessity, the new watch instantly establishes its visual connection with the new Porsche 911. The unmistakable design of this automotive idol, perfectly evolving and adapting to every generation, is also expressed through the refined design and shape of the Porsche Design 911 Chronograph Timeless Machine Limited Edition. Paying special attention to detail, the timepiece effortlessly revisits the spirit of the style-defining sports car.

To achieve the expansive, intuitively legible dial, an extremely narrow and low-profile bezel was applied. Adorned with the silhouette of the Porsche 911, it features a function sub dial displaying the words “Timeless Machine,” as well as bright red stop function and central seconds hands. Similar to the dashboard of the car, it employs white hands and indices contrasted against a black background, in addition to chronograph counters designed to resemble a speedometer.

The lightweight principle borrowed from Porsche’s engine construction is implemented by using a hypoallergenic titanium case, which is just as durable as it is light – standard for all Porsche Design watches. The distinctive cut-out lugs and smooth transition to the strap underscore the overall minimalist approach and visual lightness characteristic of all Porsche Design 1919 Collection wristwatches. The strap is created with the same leather and yarn used in the sports car interiors, immediately creating a tangible link to the rich Porsche heritage.

The watch utilizes an ETA Valjoux 7750 movement, the classic mechanical chronograph movement, which also powered the first Porsche Design watch – the Chronograph I back in 1972. Today the calibre, now visible through the sapphire case back, is customized with the recognizable Porsche Design Icon Rotor.

The Porsche Design 911 Chronograph Timeless Machine Limited Edition is the newest addition to the exclusive 1919 watch collection, currently comprised of 13 models. Delivered in a special edition box with limitation badge, the watch is available as of April 2019 for 4,911 EUR (RRP) in Porsche Design Stores, Porsche Centres, specialty dealers, and online at www.porsche-design.com.

Technical Specifications

November 2018

Porsche Design 911 Chronograph Timeless Machine Limited Edition

POS 01.04.19

RRP € 4.911,-

WAP WAP0719110K0TM

EAN 4046901133931

Case Material Titanium

Finishing Glass bead blasted

Diameter 42,00 mm

Height 14,90 mm

Crown Screw-down

Glass Sapphire crystal with hard coating, convex, scratch-proof, with sevenfold anti-glare properties on both sides

Case back Screw-down with tinted sapphire crys- tal

Water-resistant Up to 10 bar

Dial Black with white and grey accents, mi- nute, hour, mechanical function display at 9 o’clock, chronograph second hand, 30-minute counter at 12 o’clock, 12-hour counter at 6 o’clock, date win- dow at 4 o’clock

Bracelet/ Strap Genuine Porsche car leather, black, to- nal stitching

Clasp Titanium folding clasp

Movement Caliber Swiss chronograph ETA Valjoux 7750



Rotor Porsche Design Icon Rotor

Diameter 30,00 mm

Height 7,90 mm

Power reserve 48 hours

Vibrations 28.800 per hour [ 4 Hz ]

Jewels 25

Limitation 911 pieces

Limited Edition Box

Minibooklet and metal badge