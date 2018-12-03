The Volvo V60 wagon and the S60 sedan counterpart are in the running for the prestigious 2018 North American Car of the Year award. Now, the configurator for the long-roof model is online, meaning you can find out how much it costs to put this Swedish family hauler in your garage. A base V60 Momentum goes for $38,900, and the range-topping Inscription starts at $49,400. Ticking all the available option boxes on the ultimate trim level takes the price to $61,035, and adding all of the accessories bumps the cost to $65,695.

22 Photos

The V60 Inscription comes with Volvo's T6 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 316 horsepower (236 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive is the only available drivetrain.

The V60 is available with 10 exterior paint colors, but only Black Stone is a no-cost option. Crystal White Pearl Metallic, Bright Silver Metallic, Osmium Grey Metallic, Onyx Black Metallic, Denim Blue Metallic, Pine Grey Metallic, Fusion Red Metallic, Birch Light Metallic, and Pebble Grey Metallic all add $645 to the model's price. A set of 18-inch wheels are standard, but 19-inch units add $800 to the bottom line. Chrome-trimmed tailpipes that integrate into the rear bumper add a flashy touch to the rear for $340.

On the inside, buyers can choose from Charcoal, Amber, Maroon, or Blond leather. For $2,200, the front chairs can feature massaging backrests, ventilation, and power-adjustable side bolsters. Customers can also pick between Driftwood or Linear Lime Deco trim, which is a fancy way of offering the choice between gray or brown wood, respectively. A package combining heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel keeps everyone a little warmer for $750.

There are also options that give V60 drivers a lot more tech to play with. The $2,500 Advanced Package includes adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera system, headlights that adjust to light curves, a head-up display, and headlight washers. In addition, automatic parking is $200. Adaptive dampers create a comfier ride for $1,000. Music fans can get a 15-speaker Bowers and Wilkins stereo for $3,200.

Volvo also offers $5,305 in various accessories to let buyers customize their V60. The parts include various carriers for the roof like for kayaks ($230), bicycles ($120), skies ($225), or a storage box ($520). To keep occupants safe, there's a leather-upholstered children's booster seat for $420 and dog harness for $115. In addition, there are the expected rubber floor mats ($150) and luggage compartment protector ($135).

Source: Volvo