Bugatti has to produce a little less than 400 more Chirons – in May this year, the company rolled off Chiron number 100 and we assume they have built at least 20 more since then. Only 500 will be assembled in total with approximately 70 examples going to customers each year. That’s not a big number by the standards of the modern automotive industry, but there’s a pretty simple explanation of that – Bugatti focuses on quality over quantity.

In fact, every Chiron is hand built from more than 1,800 individual parts by about 20 employees at Bugatti’s factory in Molsheim, France. If you are rich and lucky enough to order a Chiron, you’ll be able to choose from 23 topcoat colors and eight carbon versions, along with 31 different colors for the leather inside the cabin. The magic of customizing your Chiron happens at the Chateau St Jean in Molsheim, where customers are being greeted by a designer who shows them all possible options.

Our friend and Youtuber Shmee150 is taking us on a virtual tour around Bugatti’s factory in his latest video. After visiting the place where the designer meets future customers, he goes to take an exclusive look at the atelier where the cars are actually made. It takes each Chiron about eight weeks to go from the drawing board to a complete supercar before being handed to its new owner.

In the end of video, Shmee150 also goes “back to the past” to discover the roots of the French marque. This is the moment where we see some of Bugatti’s rarest and most exotic cars like the T35, Royale, Veyron 16.4 concept, and Veyron Vitesse WRC.

With all that said, maybe we don’t have to tell you but make sure to watch the whole video at the top of this page, it’s definitely worth spending half an hour of your Monday.

Source: Shmee150 on YouTube