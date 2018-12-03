Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, you probably know by now the McLaren 720S is an absolute animal at the drag strip. Very few stock production supercars have a shot at beating Woking’s Super Series machine, and this video shows the 650S successor is actually quicker than advertised. McLaren may say the 720S needs 2.8 seconds to get from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph), but fitted with the right tires, that time will drop to an incredible 2.39 seconds.

What we have here is still a standard McLaren 720S but fitted with new shoes as the Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires that came with the car have been replaced by a set of street-legal Toyo R888R rubbers. The original tires were used for only about 1,500 miles (2,414 km) and obviously still had plenty of tread, but the good folks over at DragTimes felt like they weren’t as sticky as before, hence the swap.

Riding on the new Toyo set (again, street-legal), the 720S hit the drag strip where it generated some amazing numbers. The quarter mile was completed in just 9.765 seconds at 144.80 mph (233 kph) according to the data provided by the track organizers or 9.79 seconds at 145.01 (233.37 kph) mph based on the vbox. The latter clocked in the McLaren at 2.39 seconds for the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint and at 4.9 seconds for the 0-100 mph (0-160 kph) run. Still not impressed? 60 to 130 mph (96.5 to 209 kph) took just 5.27 seconds and 0 to 150 mph (241 kph) was completed in 10.36 seconds.

To put that 0-60 mph performance into perspective, the 720S is several tenths of a second quicker than the Senna and the P1 GTR, which are both track-focused machines technically a league above the 720S since they’re part of the Ultimate Series. Of course, 0-60 mph isn’t everything, but it goes to show McLaren has engineered a supercar almost unbeatable at the drag strip.

Video: DragTimes / YouTube