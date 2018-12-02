How often would you find a rare supercar for sale, let alone, with a super low mileage in it? Well, that's the case with this 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. With only 69 miles (111 kilometers) on its odometer, this might very well be the freshest Carrera GT that's being sold today as a used car.

The listing of the barely-used 2005 Carrera GT is found on Auto Hebdo, a French online vehicle marketplace. There's not much information on the listing except for the brown interior color and the words "time capsule condition" to which we totally agree with.

25 Photos

Here's a brief history about the Carrera GT. This supercar almost never happened, but thanks to the Cayenne, Porsche engineers created the Carrera GT concept car which houses the V10 Formula One engine that they have been developing since 1992. Since Porsche needed to shift its focus on developing the Cayenne SUV, the V10 project was canned, which paved way for the German marque to make a concept car out of it as a consolation for their hard work.

Thankfully, the eagerness of the earlier fans of the Carrera GT forced Porsche into pushing the concept into a rear-mid-engine production supercar and the rest, as most say, is history.

Only 1,270 samples of the Carrera GT made it out of the production line – all of which were equipped with a 5.7-liter V10 that's capable of producing 603 horsepower and 435 pound-feet of torque, coupled to a six-speed manual transmission. This particular unit on sale is one of those units and 13 years later, it's still looking factory fresh.

Here's the downside: the listing says that the car can be yours for $1,599,995. A bit pricey, yes, but considering the car's condition and the history behind it, it should be a collector's centerpiece.

Source: Auto Hebdo