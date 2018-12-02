Last month bizarre news broke of someone buying the plans and tooling for the old Aston Martin Vanquish, which was replaced by the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.

The news puzzled us at the time, and we're not going to lie, it still puzzles us now – only now we might have found out who the mystery buyer is.

Automotive News Europe is pointing its internet-shaped finger at Morgan, but why would the maker of ash-framed, old-school British sports cars want plans for a metal-framed, modern-day grand tourer? Well, it recently announced a car strikingly similar to the old Vanquish.

The new rear-wheel drive, front-engined coupe will be built on a "new" bonded and riveted aluminum chassis – sounds suspiciously similar, doesn't it?

The second generation Vanquish was produced between 2012-2018 and was powered by the same Ford-derived 5.9-liter V12 as its predecessor, the Aston Martin DBS. In that car, the engine produced 565 horsepower and later 595 hp in "S" trim. A number of variants were made during the car's production run including droptop "Volante" models, a Centenary edition model to mark 100 years of the company, and a handful of redesigned Zagato versions.

Predictably, Aston Martin is refusing to confirm the Morgan link, and perhaps even more predictably, Morgan is flat-out denying it.

Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer did however confirm to the outlet that the Vanquish plans and tooling had been sold, saying that the company received "reassurance about the way the car was executed."

"We turn down about 80 percent of opportunities that come to us. This one looked good," he said.

The buyer is said to have asked to remain anonymous.

Automotive News Europe's report says that the Vanquish platform will first be used for a new "widebody" car which will resemble the classically-styled Morgans we're used to, while a more inventive vehicle will debut within the next five years that will aslo share the platform and will likely make more use of the designs and tooling for Aston Martin's former flagship.

It could also allow Morgan to fully crack the American market. Currently, the strict regulations imposed in the US means that only the three-wheeler is sold there.

Source: Automotive News