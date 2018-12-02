A lot of automakers have fallen into a trap: utilizing a standard design across its entire vehicle range. It's convenient, though, as it would be easier for the brand to solidify its identity and steer its direction towards a more unified approach. However, a number of carmakers have started to veer away from this process of design. Hyundai saw and declared this as boring, to which he then promised to end this design approach with its cars.

Believe or not, BMW follows suit and promises to end the 'Russian Doll' styling to create a more compelling lineup that's independent of each other.

Speaking to Go Auto Australia, BMW Group design chief Adrian van Hooydonk said that the future BMW cars will have its own design but with a family resemblance. He cited the recently-revealed 3 Series last October as one of the models to have this independent design, which also includes the 4 Series, the X5 and X7, as well as the Z4 sports car.

“You will see here X5, 8 Series, Z4, 3 Series – I think you begin to see that while they are part of the same generation of cars, the same form language, they each have a stronger character and identity of their own, while cleaning up significantly also inside and out,” Mr. van Hooydonk told Go Auto Australia during the Paris Motor Show.

Mr. van Hooydonk mentioned that designing the 3 Series was a challenge, as they had to retain the character of the predecessors while moving forward to a future design. But we reckon, it wasn't as hard as he said it is because he also mentioned that the BMW management has given them freedom in designing the 3 Series, as long as it's within the parameter of a three-box sedan. The challenge would be in the future – to stand by his word and end the 'Russian Doll' design approach.

Source: Go Auto Australia