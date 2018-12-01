There are a lot of things that could catapult a car's asking price. History is one, as the stories that come with the automobile could make it really special. Another thing to look at is the rarity of the car, and we're telling you, the 10 most expensive cars sold at an auction were all rare with a dash of history behind them.

With these things in mind, there's a Ferrari out there that has a staggering sticker price, but it's for a very good reason – the 1-of-1 599 GTZ Nibbio Zagato with a manual transmission.

12 Photos

Yes. One of one. Because out of the nine 599 GTZ Nibbio Zagatos, only one was made with a six-speed gated manual gearbox. Talk about rarity.

The 599 GTZ Nibbio Zagato was based on the 599 GTB and then its body was reworked and restyled by the Italian design house, Zagato. The original car was built in 2007 but Zagato only reworked the body in 2017, making the car almost as fresh as rolling out of the showrooms for the first time. The two-tone white and dark blue paint color is a unique touch, something that's rare to see on a Ferrari.

With that, the heart of the 599 GTZ Nibbio Zagato is what the original GTB has: a 6.0-liter V12 that delivers over 600 horsepower. If you like what you're seeing here, the unique supercar is currently on display at the Tomini Gallery in Dubai. It's a bit far, yes, but if you're willing to spend $1,495,000 on a supercar, then we're pretty sure traveling and shipping it back to the United States won't be an issue for you.

Source: Supercar Blondie via Youtube | Tomini Classics