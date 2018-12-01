he 2019 Bentley Continental GT is the latest and greatest in the line of large luxury coupes. In this video, AutoTopNL take the Continental GT on an acceleration exercise. Sitting underneath the hood is the familiar 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine from the Bentayga, but with a couple of differences. For one, it has 626 horsepower over the Bentayga’s 600. Also, gone is the old eight-speed automatic transmission which has been replaced with Porsche Panamera derived eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

In the first run seen in the video, the driver puts the Bentley in launch mode. Left foot hard on the brake pedal while the right foot floors the gas. Once the driver lets off the brake, away the Continental GT goes. As massive as it is, the GT is no slouch when it comes to all out acceleration. If you pay attention to the blue information graphic on the right of the screen, you’ll see what numbers are being put down. It reaches 0-60 mph in just four seconds and the quarter-mile in just 11.81 seconds. Notice how quick and smooth the shifts are, it’s truly a work of art.

5 Photos

The second acceleration run starts off much like the first with launch control being activated once again. For whatever reason the run was cut short and the driver started again with a third run, which began in second gear. This time, the driver would put the pedal to the metal to reach maximum velocity. According to Bentley, the Continental GT will top out at 207 mph. With the computer taking care of shifting duties, you can see that sixth gear is used to achieve top speed. At its absolute fastest, the GT maxes out at blistering 204 mph, just a bit under what Bentley claims.

For being a rather large luxury yacht on wheels, the 2019 Bentley Continental GT is definitely supercar quick. If you think it’s just big and slow, we’re positive the video has changed your mind.

Source: AutoTopNL via YouTube