MIAMI’S MANSIONS AT ACQUALINA UNVEILS NEW PENTHOUSE WITH OVER 10,000 SQUARE FEET OF FLOOR-THROUGH LUXURY

Palazzo Del Cielo offers a wealth of amenities and comes with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lamborghini Aventador

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, November 8, 2018 – The Mansions at Acqualina unveils Palazzo del Cielo, a new penthouse located high atop the 47th floor of the luxury residential development located in Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach. Comprising over 10,000 square feet of floor-through luxury and an additional 3,000 square feet outdoors, the sprawling residence designed by STA Architectural Group surpasses all others in Miami when it comes to delivering the ultimate in luxury.

“The award-winning team at STA Architectural Group has traveled the world to source the most unique and desirable materials to apply to the floors, walls, countertops, vanity tops and even the baseboards of Palazzo del Cielo,” said Michael Goldstein, president of sales for Acqualina Realty. “People who buy a $38 million penthouse want to walk in the door and not have to do anything but enjoy it.”

Palazzo del Cielo comes fully furnished and accessorized with a multi-million dollar custom design by Luxury Living/Fendi Casa and features marble flooring throughout including terraces, Crestron motorized window shades, intrusion monitoring system, climate controls with digital thermostats, custom-designed decorative light fixtures and ceilings up to 15’ and 30’ in some areas.

“Among the collections that were selected for this penthouse include Fendi Casa, Bentley Home, Trussardi Casa and Paul Mathieu,” said Ricardo Britto, director of interior design & projects with Luxury Living of USA. “Some of my favorite custom-designed pieces are Fendi Casa’s Artu Sofa and Fendi Casa’s Piano Bar in taupe-toned crocodile-embossed leather.”

A private glass-bottom pool allows residents to float 600 feet above ground, giving a birds-eye view of the earth below providing a whole new perspective on hi-rise swimming. The pool incorporates hundreds of custom tiles hand-crafted in Wales.

As the Acqualina brand has the highest collection of independently owned Rolls-Royce vehicles in the world and The Mansions at Acqualina’s house car is a red Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, it’s only fitting that Palazzo del Cielo includes Rolls-Royces first all-wheel-drive vehicle. The Cullinan is the first SUV to be launched by Rolls-Royce, and is named after the Cullinan Diamond, the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered. In addition to the Cullinan, the Penthouse also comes with a Lamborghini Aventador, a super sports car combining high-level technology and luxury equipment with premium-quality materials, and a private two-car garage.

The family kitchen will feature a La Cornue 60’’ gas range, custom-designed cabinetry with a rolling steel ladder, large center island with Kohler stainless steel sink, Sub-Zero 36’’ refrigerator and freezer, Sub-Zero 18’’ wine cooler, Miele dishwasher and Miele microwave oven. A separate catering kitchen will have black granite countertops, Miele wall-mounted combo steam oven and Kohler stainless steel sink, among other features.

The Master Suite will offer a midnight bar with sink, refrigerator and marble countertops, spacious his and hers dressing rooms with custom cabinetry including closets with pull-out drawers and shelves, his and hers bathrooms with onyx vanity tops, onyx steam shower enclosure, custom stone sinks with Dornbacht fixtures, under-mount air bath with custom marble surround tub, his bath with Toto Neorest one-piece toilet, her bath with Toto 600 toilet/bidet and marble floors.

Residents will also have access to private amenities including an infinity-edge salt water pool overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, landscaped gardens, daily breakfast bar, room service, private walkway connecting The Mansions to the Five-Star Acqualina Resort & Spa, private cabanas, dog-walking path, cinema with stadium seating, cigar lounge with personal humidors, golf simulator, children’s playroom, teen’s game room, resident-only Hammam and spa facilities.

Palazzo del Cielo is priced at $38 million and includes four bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a grand salon, family room, terraces with a pool, summer kitchen and sauna. The Mansions at Acqualina is located at 17749 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160. For more information call 305.933.6666.

About The Mansions at Acqualina:

Nestled in their own sumptuous Acqualina Mansion-in-the-Sky, residents are soothed by gentle trade winds as waves sweep the shore of the pristine, white-sand beach. And, while taking in the spectacular sunrise from a private terrace, residents realize what few will ever know: this is what it is like to live the world’s finest lifestyle, in the world’s finest residence. Greatness in art, architecture and lifestyle is our commitment at Acqualina Resort and Spa on the Beach. The Mansions at Acqualina takes this to an even loftier level. Here you will discover lavishly appointed residences in an exquisitely tall, iconic building. The unparalleled amenities and world-class services include an elegantly designed, amenity-rich pool deck, breathtaking public spaces, eleven private outdoor sanctuaries for homeowners, and thirteen exceptional indoor amenity areas. Every need is provided for in an idyllic setting that balances nature’s beauty with the most dynamic resort city in the world.

MIAMI’S MANSIONS AT ACQUALINA $38 MILLION PENTHOUSE TO INCLUDE ROLLS-ROYCE CULLINAN

29 November 2018, Miami, Florida

The most anticipated motor car of 2018, Cullinan, provides the final luxurious touch to the $38 million penthouse at the Mansions at Acqualina in Miami, Florida. Coming just weeks after its global press debut in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the showcase at Acqualina marks the arrival of Cullinan for Rolls-Royce lovers of luxury in South Florida. Cullinan has quickly become the most sought after motor car in the luxury market today and Acqualina has chosen to make it part of this totally move-in-ready penthouse, ‘Palazzo del Cielo.’ The Rolls-Royce will add to the Acqualina property’s garage that has the honor of holding more personally owned Rolls-Royce Motor Cars than any other in the world.

“No luxury collection is truly complete without a Rolls-Royce Motor Car,” said Martin Fritsches, President of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas. “This is especially true at the Acqualina properties, where so many members of our Rolls-Royce family reside. Cullinan is the latest addition to our collection and we are thrilled that the new owner of ‘Palazzo del Cielo’ will enjoy this effortless luxury.” To celebrate the announcement, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is showcasing at the property a stunning Bespoke Cullinan with Magma Red exterior and an interior of Bespoke Tan and Black leatherwork with Open Pore Blackwood veneer.



Rolls-Royce Cullinan is available for Bespoke Commission at any Rolls-Royce Motor Cars authorized dealer. First deliveries of Cullinan have just begun and reach full pace in early 2019. Created using the newly revealed ‘Architecture of Luxury’, Cullinan offers Rolls-Royce patrons extraordinary new opportunities to Bespoke their commission.

“The super-luxury lifestyle is evolving and Rolls-Royce is in the lead. Luxury is no longer an urban concept. More and more it is about embracing and experiencing the wider world. Our customers expect to go everywhere in luxury, effortlessly and without compromise, conquering the most challenging terrain to enjoy life’s most enriching experiences, wherever they may be. For this reason, they have asked us to create a Rolls-Royce that offers uncompromised luxury wherever they dare to venture. Cullinan is that car. It is Effortless, Everywhere.” – Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars