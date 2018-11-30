The 2019 Toyota RAV4 goes on sale in the United States in December, but the configurator is now up on the automaker's website, so you can figure out the price of your next potential daily driver. The new RAV4 starts at $25,500, plus an additional $1,045 destination fee on all models. Ticking all of the option boxes for the range-topping Limited trim takes the figure to $38,115 (before destination). There are quite a few extra accessories available from the dealer – items like floor mats and paint protection – and adding all of them would take the new crossover's price to $41,341.

270 Photos

For now, the only available engine in the 2019 RAV4 is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 203 horsepower (151 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic drives the front wheels, and an optional all-wheel-drive system is available for an additional $1,400.

While not yet available on the configurator, the RAV4 Hybrid will be available in March 2019. It'll have a total system output of 219 hp (163 kW), and the two electric motors will provide all-wheel drive by powering the front and rear axles. The hybrid model will start at $27,700, but Toyota won't yet release any further pricing details about the cost of upper-level trims.

The RAV4 is available in six exterior colors. Magnetic Gray Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Blueprint blue, and Silver Sky Metallic are no-cost choices. Blizzard Pearl white and Ruby Flare Pearl red add $395 to the price. The three upholstery color options don't affect the crossover's cost, and buyers can pick from Light Gray, Black, or Nutmeg brown.

Rather than offering individual options, Toyota has a range of packages with increasing amounts of equipment as the price increases. The lowest tier on the Limited combines a navigation system and JBL 11-speaker stereo for $580. At the other end of the spectrum, a $2,820 pack features a smart key, power-opening hatchback, 360-degree camera system, wireless device charging in the cabin, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, rain-sensing windshield wipers, panoramic sunroof, in addition to the aforementioned navigation tech and upgraded stereo.

The wide range of available accessories don't add anything that someone couldn't live without, but they're potentially useful. The items include things like $65 wheel locks, $209 body side moldings, and $119 door sill protectors.

Source: Toyota