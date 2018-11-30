A promotional event for the off-road-oriented Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss went very wrong during a Detroit Red Wings hockey game. While out on the ice during an intermission, pickup temporarily broke down in front of the stadium full of people, according to GM Authority. It wasn't a great message to send about the rugged truck in front of Michigander fans at the beginning of the cold-weather season.

The crew was eventually able to get the pickup going, but seeing the Zambonis drive around it must have been quite a sight. The attendees likely had quite a laugh at the misfortune, too.

Ford's North America SUV Communications Manager Dan Jones was at the game and tweeted a cheeky message about what he was seeing.

The Trail Boss looks tougher than other versions of the Silverado by wearing blacked-out trim. It also has a two-inch suspension lift to avoid hazards better when away from paved roads. The vehicle isn't as hardcore as a Ford F-150 Raptor, but the Silverado Custom trim with the Trail Boss equipment has a base cost around $10k less than the hardcore truck from the Blue Oval.

While this is an unfortunate incident in front of so many people, the Silverado can be quite a rugged and reliable truck. General Motors' defense contractive department is even teasing a computer-generator concept version for potential military applications. It would pack a hydrogen fuel cell offering 400 miles and be able to generate two gallons of fresh water per hour, which would keep troops hydrated. A MultiMatic DSSV suspension would soak up the terrain.

