The Bugatti Chiron is an extremely fast machine and has the lightning-quick acceleration to match. A new video from Drag Times indicates that extracting all of this performance potential isn't as easy as in other hypercars.

The Chiron comes off a flatbed truck, and the folks from Drag Times do a quick test do a quick test of the launch control system. Unfortunately, problems arise when the driver tries to use it on the strip. The supercar crawls off the line and has trouble reaching 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour).

For the next run, the team gives things a go without the launch control and no traction control. The results are only marginally better. The Chiron spins its wheels during the shift to second. When the tires hook up again, the jolt is enough to dislodge the telemetry box off the dashboard mount and knock the device into the passenger seat. The hypercar still manages to complete the quarter mile in 11.09 seconds, though.

Things finally start coming together on the third run. The launch control works this time, and the Chiron covers the quarter mile in 9.9 seconds. However, the tires still appear to slip a little off the line.

The guys at Drag Times think they can drag race the Chiron even better once they have a better understanding of the hypercar's multitude of driving modes and settings. After all, a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with a set of slick tires can cover the quarter mile in 9.83 seconds. We would expect the far more powerful Bugatti to beat the American muscle machine.

Source: DragTimes via YouTube