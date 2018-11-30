Nissan wants to help owners of the aging-but-awesome R33 and R34 Skyline keep their cars on the road, or at least, fully functional and in one piece. Through the NISMO Heritage Parts Program, approximately 160 parts are available all total, covering the gamut from critical mechanical bits to electrical items and body panels.

If this sounds a bit familiar, Nissan launched this parts program almost a year ago to the day with 80 parts for the R32 GT-R. Though not the first iteration of the Skyline, the 1989 - 1994 R32 is when things really got interesting for Nissan’s now-infamous sports car. All-wheel drive became available, and power from the GT-R came from a twin-turbo 2.6-liter inline six that was conservatively rated at 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts).

The revised R33 Skyline picked up the reins for the 1994 model year, featuring sharper lines and a more aggressive bodywork but still packing the same twin-turbo I6 from the R32 GT-R. Perhaps the most famous of the bunch is the R34, which arrived in 1998 and has since become something of a legend. Though still officially rated at 276 hp, it’s believed the R34 GT-R actually made close to 330 hp (246 kW). In the eyes of many enthusiasts, the R32-R34 GT-R “Godzilla” models are the definitive performance machines of the 1990s.

5 Photos

The NISMO Heritage Parts Program is actually a multi-company effort, with Nissan proper joined by its NISMO division as well as Autech Japan, which has long been a Japanese tuning company with an eye for creating special-edition Nissans. The new parts include a wider selection of R32 components as well, and the program could continue to expand as demand warrants.

Manufacturers often abandon parts support for vehicles after a few years, even for models with a strong enthusiast following because let’s face it – automakers would rather sell new cars than maintain old ones. It’s very nice to see Nissan taking steps to help keep its legendary cars of the past on the road. Here’s hoping more OEMs take notice.

Source: Nissan