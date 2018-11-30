BMW is super busy with its SUV lineup these days. The company is launching the new X4 and X5 on different markets, and soon they will be joined by the X7 range-topped. Meanwhile, work on new products continues and we’ve seen the next-generation X6 and the new X5 M out testing. Until the latter arrives on the market, the most powerful X5 will be the M50i seen in the attached gallery below.

If you are confused by the M50i designation, it will replace the current xDrive50i for the 2019 model year. The new badge will bring the new generation of BMW’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that debuted with the M850i. The new motor will come with a healthy power boost which should give the X5 a peak output of 530 horsepower (395 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque.

These photos, coming from Motor1.com reader Albert_Mzr, confirm BMW is putting the finishing touches on the new version which should go on sale in the United States in just a couple of months from now. If you want a V8-powered X5 today, you’ll be offered the xDrive50i with 456 hp (340 kW). Customers in Europe can also opt for another M50-badged version, the M50d, powered by a 3.0-liter diesel with 400 hp (294 kW) at 4,400 rpm and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) of torque.

The new 4.4-liter V8 will also find its place under the hood of the new X6 which is expected to arrive in the middle of 2019. The vehicle with internal code G06 should offer the same output as the X5, which also means it will be sold in 40i and 50d variants, depending on the market.

Special thank to Motor1.com reader Albert_Mzr for the photos!