The Toyota Corolla is a staple of the compact segment and has been for more than 50 years. Now in its 12th-generation, the sedan is more stylish, more tech-focused, and quicker than ever. Together with its hybrid counterpart – which returns a whopping 50 miles per gallon – it’s making its debut this week at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The new Toyota Corolla borrows a bunch of cues from its Hatchback sibling. The two cars ride on the same TNGA architecture, so it's totally expected. The grille is larger and more defined, the headlights are sleeker, and the body lines are more curvaceous, giving it a more svelte profile.

The base Corolla sedan makes do with a 1.8-liter inline-four engine that produces 139 horsepower (103 kilowatts). SE and XSE trims get a more powerful 2.0-liter that produces 169-horsepower (126 kilowatts) and comes paired to a continuously variable transmission.

The hybrid model, meanwhile, gets a 1.8-liter engine with two electric motors. The output on the hybrid model drops to just 121 hp (90 kilowatts), but Toyota promises a hearty 50 miles per gallon in Eco mode. Like all other iterations of the Corolla, this setup is routed through a CVT.

The 2020 Toyota Corolla goes on sale early in 2019 and should have a starting price of under $20,000. No word on how much the hybrid model will cost, though.