The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is the most powerful iteration of America’s sports car to date. Packing 755 horsepower courtesy of a 6.2-liter supercharged small block V8 engine, the ZR1 isn’t exactly lacking in the power department. With that being said, the folks over at Hennessey Performance based in Texas thought it would a good idea to add even more power to the already monstrous LT5. To achieve said power increase, they’ve constructed an HPE850 upgrade package where 850 is the horsepower figure, exceeding the factory-rated 755 hp.

To back it up, Hennessey threw the endowed ZR1 on a chassis dyno. The horsepower and torque results are nothing short of spectacular: 706 hp and 693 pound-feet of torque to the wheels.

Keep in mind that most chassis dynos like the one used by Hennessey usually put out power figures 20 percent below horsepower/torque number rated at the crank. So if you work the numbers using the results from the dyno, the HPE850 package truly makes 850 hp the crank. What’s even more impressive is the amount of torque gained with the engine upgrade. Chevrolet claims that the ZR1 makes 715 lb-ft of torque in stock trim, so if you take the 693 lb-ft of torque to the wheels and do the math, you’ll get a staggering torque figure of 831 lb-ft at the crank.

If that doesn’t already blow your mind, the HPE850 is the level 1 upgrade package that Hennessey offers. So if your heart desires even more power, you can opt for the HPE1000 or HPE1200. Can you say Bugatti Veyron killer?

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube