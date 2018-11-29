Jeep Gladiator Upgrades Already Available From Mopar

Hide press release Show press release

Ready for Battle: Mopar to Offer 200-plus Products for All-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator Mopar Showcases Modified 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon at Los Angeles Auto Show Mopar-modified 2020 Jeep® Gladiator on display in Los Angeles highlights open-air personalization potential of most capable midsize truck ever

Available Mopar products for all-new Jeep Gladiator include active lifestyle accessories and Jeep Performance Parts

Accessories include truck bed-mounted cross rails, bed storage system, tonneau covers and more

Jeep Performance Parts portfolio for Gladiator includes lift kit, rock rails and tube doors

More information on Jeep Performance Parts available at www.mopar.com/jpp

- The Mopar brand will deliver a portfolio of more than 200 parts and accessories available to enhance the all-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator. A Mopar-modified 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, on display at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show'sAutoMobility LA, highlights the open-air personalization potential of the most capable midsize truck ever.



Owners can put their personal imprint on the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator by choosing from a full Mopar menu of products. Customization options include a Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) 2-inch lift, JPP tube doors, Mopar spray-in bedliner, tonneau covers, a truck bed storage system and much more, all designed specifically for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.



“The Mopar brand is bringing to market a full selection of parts and accessories for owners to personalize the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator to fit their individual lifestyles,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Parts & Service (Mopar) and Passenger Car Brands, FCA - North America. “We’re giving owners what they need to enhance the most capable midsize truck ever, whether that’s versatile lifestyle accessories or Jeep Performance Parts for hard-core off-roaders.”



The majority of parts and accessories for the 2020 Jeep Gladiator will be ready when the truck launches in the second quarter of 2019. Mopar products will include active lifestyle, truck-capable accessories, such as bed-mounted cross rails that adapt to a variety of carriers, and additional performance content, such as off-road lights and beadlock wheels, and many more that have been developed specifically for the new Jeep Gladiator.



Mopar parts and accessories for the Gladiator are backed by a factory warranty and were created in close conjunction with the Jeep brand, engineering and the product design office through tens of thousands of hours of development, testing and validation. The strictest standards and factory-exclusive data — information not available to the aftermarket — were used to seamlessly integrate Mopar parts and accessories with the Gladiator and to deliver proper fit, finish and quality down to the color, grain, look and line of each product.



Mopar-modified all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

The Mopar brand grabbed a large selection of items from its available portfolio to demonstrate the top-down, open-air potential of the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon with a modified version on display at the 2018 LA Auto Show's AutoMobility LA.



Exterior Mopar modifications include a JPP 2-inch lift kit, JPP tube doors and rock rails and JPP 5-inch and 7-inch off-road LED lights. A mesh sun bonnet works with the tube doors to deliver an open-air feel unlike any other offered by a production midsize truck. The JPP logo is added to the rear of both bed sides. Additional Mopar accessories include unique five-spoke wheels, a hood decal, a blacked out Mopar grille and windshield tie-down straps.



In the rear, Mopar bed-mounted cross rails work with a Mopar bike carrier to support active lifestyles. A truck bed storage system enhances utility with lockable, dual sliding drawers. The interior of the custom 2020 Jeep Gladiator is outfitted with Katzkin seats, Mopar grab handles, molle bags and all-weather floor mats.



The Jeep Gladiator is armed with a Mopar cold air intake, which works with a Mopar cat-back exhaust system to add horsepower and torque.



20 Mopar Products for 2020 Jeep Gladiator

Below are 20 Mopar products available for the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator:



Bed-mounted cross rails: Adapted from Ram 1500, bed cross rails work with Trail Rail system for adding Mopar lifestyle accessories, such as bike carriers, kayak carriers and more.



Bed storage system: Tailgate opens for access to dual sliding drawers, providing lockable storage space for gear, supplies and tools.



Ramps: Carryover from Mopar portfolio for Ram 1500, ramps are tested and proven and provide easy ingress and egress into bed area.



Lift kit: Available 2-inch lift kit delivers additional off-road clearance and adds aggressive appearance.



Bedliners: Durable, factory-backed spray-in bedliner available as production option through Mopar Custom Shop, with drop-in bedliner also available.



Roof rack/carriers: Mopar roof rack accommodates variety of lifestyle cargo carriers, such as a bicycle, ski and snowboard carriers.



Door sill guards: Composite and stainless steel door sill guards feature the Gladiator text logo.



Tonneau covers: Similar in design to tonneau covers for Ram 1500, but configured to fit Jeep Gladiator, options include hard-trifold, soft–trifold and soft roll-up tonneau covers.



Side graphics: Graphics unique to Jeep Gladiator flow down from C-pillar and include a hexagonal design, military and retro-themed options.



Hood graphics: Options include “Flag,” “1941” and “Jeep Grille Through the Years” designs.



Cold air intake: Features the Jeep brand logo and draws in fresh air from hood cut-out to increase engine performance.



Katzkin seats: Katzkin leather seats are embroidered with distinctive Jeep grille logo in Tungsten stitching.



Tube doors: Tough, 2-inch-round steel tube doors add open-air feel that makes Jeep Gladiator unique for midsize pickups.



LED off-road lights: Military grade 5-inch and 7-inch LED lights shine at a maximum of 8,000 lumens for 7-inch option, with JPP brackets available for mounting.



Sun bonnets: Mopar mesh and solid sun bonnets enhance freedom of Jeep Gladiator while delivering factory-engineered and UV-tested protection when hardtop is removed.



Grab handles: Mopar grab handles feature Jeep grille logo and are hard-secured, offering increased grip.



All-weather mats: Durable, all-weather mats fit like a glove and feature graphic design inspired by rugged Moab trails.



Wheels: Aluminum 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels help negotiate off-road terrain, and additional wheel options include five-spoke “gear” and five-spoke “slot” designs.



Rock rails: Unique, heavy-gauge steel JPP rock rails are thicker and wider and utilize same powder-coating on Ram Truck bedliners to give non-slip finish.



Bumpers: Rugged, sturdy, winch-capable steel bumpers include production Rubicon and “Stubby” bumper options.



For more information on Jeep Performance Parts, visit www.mopar.com/jpp.