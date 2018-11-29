The year is coming to an end, and it's the perfect time to get a gauge on what the best-selling vehicles of the year are. Automakers have only released delivery results through the end of October (or the beginning of that month in General Motors' case), but these sales volumes have still been able to provide a window into the current state of the market. If it wasn't already clear from what's visible on the road, crossovers, SUVs, and pickups have taken over the American auto market.

Source: Good Car Bad Car, General Motors