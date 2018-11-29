We’ve seen dozens of campers and motorhomes featuring original designs and clever interior solutions, but there’s nothing close to the camper you will learn about in the next few paragraphs. There's no denying the Romotow Camper is one of the smartest RV trailers, and here’s why.

Riding on a lightweight carbon fiber chassis, the camper features a sleek, curvy folding body made of advanced composite materials, bringing “camping into the 21st-century and beyond.” When parked and secured, the inner section of the trailer pivots away from the base and forms a T-shaped profile.

54 Photos

That inner section becomes a 290-square-foot (29-square-meter) caravan with a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen with a booth that also doubles as an additional sleeping spot. The interior can comfortably accommodate up to four people. All rooms have an integrated sound system, while all windows feature built-in shades.

The external shelter expands the floor by approximately 70 percent and provides an outdoor room for lounging or dining while enjoying the location. The deck is lined with synthetic teak that’s normally used on luxury yachts. There’s also a fold-down electric barbeque, which is powered by solar panels and a 400-Ah battery when the caravan is not plugged in. The whole trailer measures about 30 feet (9.14 meters) long and 8.5 feet (2.6 m) wide when closed.

The first functional example of the Romotow Camper is currently under construction in New Zealand, where the maker of the trailer, architectural and interior design firm W2, is located. The company is taking orders for a limited number of campers which will be built according to the customers’ specifications. The starting price is $350,000, but the final price may vary depending on the custom finishes. W2 plans to ship its camper to clients directly from its factory.

Source: Romotow [1], [2], via Curbed and Uncrate