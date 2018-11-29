It was only yesterday when Porsche unveiled the eighth-generation 911 at the ongoing 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show and yet you’ll be pleasantly surprised the configurator is up and running on the U.S. site. You can pick between the Carrera S and the all-wheel-drive Carrera 4S, with the latter carrying a starting price of $120,600 on top of which you’ll add $1,050 for delivery, processing, and handling fee.

We decided to go crazy with the configurator and maxed it out to obtain the most expensive 2020 911 Carrera 4S money can buy. Final price? That would have to be a cool $192,900. Now, let’s see how we ended up with that pretty sum after adding $71,250 in options or a little more than a $68,900 Macan GTS.

If you’re a fan of this lovely Miami Blue paint, Porsche wants an extra $3,270 whereas those 20-inch front / 21-inch rear wheels will set you back an additional $2,630. We know some people are completely against rear wipers on a 911, but for the sake of this “most expensive” post, we’ve decided to add it for an additional $370.

6 Photos

The rear wiper is chump change compared to some of the other pricey options available for the Carrera 4S: the $3,980 Burmester sound system, the $3,470 18-way sport seats, and the $3,170 Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control. We could go on forever, talking about how the LED adaptive matrix headlights and the electric sunroof each cost $2,000, while the protection film is a hefty $2,760 option. If you’re worried the front bumper might get scratched, there’s a front axle lift system for an additional $2,770. Rear-axle steering? That would have to be $2,090.

If you’ll be driving your shiny new 911 a lot after the sun comes down, you might want to tick the box that says “Night Vision Assist,” which will jack up the price by a further $2,540. That subtle carbon fiber interior trim adds $2,100 to the final bill, and can be complemented by the carbon fiber illuminated door sill guards priced at $1,280.

Add all the possible options and you get $192,900. Mind you, on top of that you could order some accessories, like the $7,033 20-inch set of wheels for the winter, $774 snow chains, and even a $6,323 luggage set. With all accessories included, the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S costs $209,883, which makes it more expensive than the outgoing 911 Turbo S Cabriolet ($203,000).

With this being “only” the Carrera 4S, you can imagine hotter iterations of the 992 will be even more expensive. I guess it's time to play the lottery...

Source: Porsche