Unless you live in a place with no internet connection at all, you’ve probably already heard about the all-new Porsche 911, known internally as the 992. The revolutionary evolutionary sports car is currently making its global premiere at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, and people are already talking about what the future holds for the iconic 911. Surprisingly, an interview of Autocar India with an executive from the German company hints at an SUV based on the sports car. This could be an evolution a revolution.

Through the voice of its Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing, Detlev von Platen, Porsche has revealed it is finding the idea of a high-riding 911 quite interesting. There’s no mention of talks about such a model within the company yet, but who knows – maybe the automaker’s execs will start discussing the possibility right after the LA show.

“The 911 is the center point for all design at Porsche and you will see its influence in other vehicles,” von Platen told Autocar India in LA. “But taking the 911 and making an SUV out of it? Taking it higher? That could be a good idea, and of course it won't be a model range but it will be a limited, a very niche product.”

Honestly, we can’t blame Porsche for toying with the idea of a 911-based SUV. After all, this is the brand that invented the performance SUV segment with the introduction of the Cayenne in 2002, which became one of the brand's most important models in its entire history. Just imagine a 911 Safari-inspired sport utility vehicle with a six-cylinder, turbocharged engine at the back and an all-wheel drive, and you'll get the idea.

If the potential project for a high-riding 911 ever gets the green light for production, this will mark the first time Porsche will officially sell a different body style for the legendary model than the traditional two-door coupe shape.

Source: Autocar India