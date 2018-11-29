The legednary Porsche 911 gets redesigned for the 2020 model year. Internally known as the 992, the newest 911 wears fresh bodywork that looks like no 911 before it. Of course, common cues such as the car’s blistered front fenders, circular headlights, and rear-mounted engine remain, but the rest of the car cribs more modern design features from Porsche vehicles such as the Panamera and Cayenne. The result is a fine-looking sports car that will surely piss-off Porsche purists.

16 Photos

Styling aside, the new 911 will initially be offered in rear-drive Carrera S and all-wheel-drive Carrera 4S trims. Both models come equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six that puts 443 horsepower to the ground by way of an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (a seven-speed manual is expected to arrive at a later date). All told, the 2020 911 Carrera S is able to scoot to 60 mph in a blistering 3.5 seconds (that time falls to 3.4 seconds in the Carrera 4S).

The interior is equally revolutionary and trades the model’s traditional analog gauges for a pair of digital displays surrounding an analog tachometer. But don’t just read about the new 911, join us in taking a look at the German sports car live from the Los Angeles Auto Show floor.