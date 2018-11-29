The Jeep Gladiator has finally arrived. One of the most highly-anticipated and worst-kept secrets of 2018, Jeep’s new Wrangler-based pickup truck appears to be worth the wait. Slotting into the mid-size truck segment, the Gladiator is truly unique among pickups with features you won’t find anywhere else. Features like crew cab seating with a removable roof, folding windshield, and yes, like a Wrangler you can take the doors off as well.

It’s not just a Wrangler with a pickup bed, however. It’s packed full of aluminum body panels to decrease weight, but it maintains a ridged body-on-frame construction. It rides on Dana 44 axles and features a trick suspension that can electronically disconnect sway bars for increased wheel travel. It has Tru-lock electric front and rear axle lockers, 33-inch off-road tires, and Jeep says the Gladiator delivers best-in-class towing at 7,650 pounds, and best-in-class payload at 1,600 pounds.

Under the hood is Jeep’s familiar 3.6-liter Pentaster V6 making 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmission is available, and Jeep says a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel with 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque will be available in 2020.

Jeep is building the Gladiator at its plant in Toledo, with production starting early next year. Look for the Gladiator to hit dealership in the latter half of 2019. For now, the rugged truck is on dispaly at the LA Auto Show until later this month.