There’s no stopping the SUV train, which is why Nissan has a refreshed Murano on display at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. If it seems like you just saw a refreshed Murano, you’re not wrong – Nissan gave its crossover some interior changes for the 2018 model year that included a revised center console. Now it’s the exterior’s turn for some attention, and while the updates don’t rewrite the Murano’s story by any means, the facelift does bring the sport-ute in line with Nissan’s evolving design philosophy.

The noticeable change is to the Murano’s grille, which gets a V-motion makeover. It’s flanked by redesigned LED headlights, with new LED fog lights mounted down low and refreshed LED taillights illuminating the rear. The 2019 Murano will also ride on new 18- or 20-inch wheel options and offer three new exterior paint choices with very artful names. Mocha Almond Pearl sounds interesting as does Deep Blue Pearl, but Sunset Drift Chromaflair gets our nod for perhaps the coolest sounding color of the year.

31 Photos

There aren’t any changes to the Murano’s interior – it was just refreshed after all – but Nissan does offer some enhancements to the existing kit. Among them are snazzy leather options with contrasting trim that can also be applied to door armrests and the center console lid on Platinum models. Matching the three exterior colors are three new interior shades: Dark Wood-Tone, Light Wood-Tone, and Metallic. On the tech side, all 2019 Muranos get the automaker’s Rear Door Alert and Intelligent Driver Alertness.

Otherwise, everything else is standard-issue Murano. That means a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 underhood, connected to a CVT driving either the front wheels or all four. It does benefit from a comfortable range of standard features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Nissan’s comprehensive Safety Shield 360 suite of warnings and assists is standard as well.

If you’re keen to pick up a new Murano, you won't have long to wait. Nissan’s refreshed SUV will hit dealerships starting next month.

Source: Nissan