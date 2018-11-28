There's a new grille, some lights, and not much else.
There’s no stopping the SUV train, which is why Nissan has a refreshed Murano on display at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. If it seems like you just saw a refreshed Murano, you’re not wrong – Nissan gave its crossover some interior changes for the 2018 model year that included a revised center console. Now it’s the exterior’s turn for some attention, and while the updates don’t rewrite the Murano’s story by any means, the facelift does bring the sport-ute in line with Nissan’s evolving design philosophy.
The noticeable change is to the Murano’s grille, which gets a V-motion makeover. It’s flanked by redesigned LED headlights, with new LED fog lights mounted down low and refreshed LED taillights illuminating the rear. The 2019 Murano will also ride on new 18- or 20-inch wheel options and offer three new exterior paint choices with very artful names. Mocha Almond Pearl sounds interesting as does Deep Blue Pearl, but Sunset Drift Chromaflair gets our nod for perhaps the coolest sounding color of the year.
There aren’t any changes to the Murano’s interior – it was just refreshed after all – but Nissan does offer some enhancements to the existing kit. Among them are snazzy leather options with contrasting trim that can also be applied to door armrests and the center console lid on Platinum models. Matching the three exterior colors are three new interior shades: Dark Wood-Tone, Light Wood-Tone, and Metallic. On the tech side, all 2019 Muranos get the automaker’s Rear Door Alert and Intelligent Driver Alertness.
Otherwise, everything else is standard-issue Murano. That means a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 underhood, connected to a CVT driving either the front wheels or all four. It does benefit from a comfortable range of standard features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Nissan’s comprehensive Safety Shield 360 suite of warnings and assists is standard as well.
If you’re keen to pick up a new Murano, you won't have long to wait. Nissan’s refreshed SUV will hit dealerships starting next month.
Source: Nissan
2019 Nissan Murano features bold new V-motion design, available Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, enhanced premium content
- Murano’s unique style and premium features taken to new level with 2019 model year refresh, goes on sale in December –
LOS ANGELES (Nov. 28, 2018) – The new 2019 Nissan Murano made its world debut today at the Los Angeles Auto Show, offering an early look at the redesigned exterior and refreshed interior prior to reaching Nissan U.S. showrooms in December 2019.
“The first-generation Nissan Murano had a profound impact on the SUV market when it was introduced in 2003. As a pioneer of the CUV trend, it offered forward-looking design sensibility that combined an elegant style with premium features – without a luxury price tag,” said Dan Mohnke, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan Division U.S., Nissan North America, Inc.
The revisions to the popular third-generation Murano’s exterior add a more pronounced front V-motion grille, redesigned LED headlights and taillights, new LED fog lights, new 18-inch and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheel designs and three fresh new exterior colors – Sunset Drift Chromaflair, Mocha Almond Pearl and Deep Blue Pearl.
Enhancements to the luxurious Murano interior are led by new semi-aniline leather-appointed seats with diamond-quilted inserts and contrasting micro-piping trim for the seats, door armrests and center console lid for the Murano Platinum grade. Other changes include three new interior trim finishers: Dark Wood-Tone (Platinum), Light Wood-Tone (S, SV, SL) and Metallic (S, SV, SL). In addition, all 2019 Murano models feature Nissan’s innovative Rear Door Alert and Intelligent Driver Alertness.
“From the very beginning, Murano has collected award after award for design, dependability, family friendliness, value and especially quality,” added Mohnke. “The enhancements for the 2019 model year are designated for one purpose – to ensure Murano remains in a class all by itself.”
Safety, security and driver assistance technologies have also been revised for 2019 with the availability of Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies designed to help provide 360 degrees of active driver assistance, crash avoidance and pedestrian detection.
Safety Shield 360 is a critical part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, which provides technology in a way that moves people to a better world. Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and Rear Automatic Braking.
Safety Shield 360 is standard on Murano Platinum and as part of the SL Technology Package. The 2019 Murano also adds standard 2nd row supplemental side air bags and front passenger supplemental knee air bag. Nissan’s innovative Rear Door Alert (RDA) system is also standard on all 2019 Murano grades.
“Nissan Safety Shield 360 is now available on five 2019 models. In addition to Murano, it will be offered on the 2019 Altima, Rogue, Rogue Sport and Maxima,” said Mohnke. “Moving forward, Safety Shield 360 will be offered as standard equipment on one million new Nissan vehicles sold annually in the U.S. by 2021.”
Every 2019 Murano comes equipped with a 260-horsepower 3.5-liter DOHC V6 connected to an advanced Xtronic transmission. Murano is available in front-wheel drive or Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.
Also standard on all grade levels is NissanConnect® featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, with 8.0-inch color display with multi-touch control. Murano SL and above grades add standard NissanConnect with Navigation, which is revised for 2019 to include Door-to-Door navigation with 3D building graphics and satellite imagery, online POI search and premium traffic information.
The refreshed 2019 Nissan Murano will be offered in four well-equipped premium grade levels: S, SV, SL and Platinum. Just two options are available, the SV Premium Package featuring Power Panoramic Moonroof, Intelligent Around View® Monitor, Bose® Premium sound system with 11 high-performance speakers and more; and the SL Technology Package with Safety Shield 360 technology, Traffic Sign Recognition and Power Panoramic Moonroof.