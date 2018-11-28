You’ve seen the official images and the lives one from the L.A. Auto Show floor, so now is the right time to check out the return of the Jeep pickup truck in motion. The 2020 Scrambler Gladiator aims to combine the off-road chops of the Wrangler JL with the added utility of a bed to create a highly versatile and rugged machine.

With “best-in-class” mentioned in the press release five times, it’s safe to say Jeep is very proud of what it has accomplished with the revival of the Gladiator. Segment-leading towing and 4x4 payload are just two of the truck’s highlights, but we could also mention the electric front- and rear-axle lockers as well as the limited-slip differential. Engineered to drive you safely to the end of the world and back, the Wrangler JL-based pickup sits on 33-inch off-road tires and features sway-bar disconnect functionality.

These videos give us a closer look at the Rubicon and Overland flavors of the new Gladiator truck, which will also be offered in Sport and Sport S specifications once it will hit showrooms in the second quarter of next year. We also get to hear more about the vehicle’s styling straight from the people in charge of Jeep’s exterior and interior designs, Mark Allen and Chris Benjamin, respectively.

As with the Wrangler, if you don’t like those doors, Jeeps will give you the freedom to take them out using a tool kit you’ll also need to lower the windshield. To further enhance the sense of freedom while you’re behind the wheel, there’s a soft top available as an alternative to the three-piece body-colored hardtop also offered in black. The two removable hardtops come with a manual rear-sliding window while the fabric roof has retainers that slide into a track to make the rear window removal process easy-peasy.

Stay tuned as we’ll be bringing you more Gladiator content this week from the Los Angeles Auto Show. Meanwhile, check out three additional videos, below:

Videos: Jeep