Using the running gear and chassis from an F12tdf as a starting point, Ferrari has created this gorgeous, open-roof machine.
While most of the automotive world is focused on the debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show, our eyes now turn to Maranello, Italy, where Ferrari unveils the unique SP3JC. Using the chassis and drivetrain from an F12tdf, a client commissioned the Prancing Horse's styling center to create this take on a grand-touring roadster. The craftsman there labored more than two years to bring the customer's desired shape into the real world.
The SP3JC retains the F12tdf's long-hood-short-rear-deck proportions, but the design team makes tweaks to many of the panels. The front fascia now appears to be smiling at motorists, and there are more prominent intakes in the corners. Two transparent panels now make the engine visible, too, and the driver might even be able to see it rumbling through the windshield.
Where the F12tdf's fender vent exits through the top of the panel, the resculpted sides now have air exiting lower down. This change also flows into the doors that have less prominent creases that on the coupe. A pair of carbon fiber roll hoops now sit behind the seats and a narrow wing connects them.
The SP3JC's rear has little in common with the F12tdf. Pairs of circular taillights replace the coupe's single lamps on each side. The louvered rear bumper looks like a product from Gilette. The exhaust surrounds are also more curvaceous than the pieces on the F12tdf.
Ferrari explains the SP3JC odd color scheme as stemming from the client's "passion for Pop Art." The machine features a Azzurro Met (blue) nose and Bianco Italia (a shade of white with strong hints of silver) over the rest of the body. Giallo Modena (yellow) adorns the hood's horizontal stripe, the number 3, and portions of the nacelles.
