The 2019 Honda Passport takes all the key ingredients of the three-row Pilot, and applies them to a smaller five-passenger product. Looking like the shrunken Pilot it is, the Passport casts a 190.5-inch shadow – six inches shorter than its bigger brother.

Thanks to its limited rear overhang and up to 8.4 inches of ground clearance, the Passport offers an improved approach, departure, and breakover angles relative to the Pilot. In short, the Passport is the trail-runner of the Honda model line.

Still, the newest Honda crossover SUV’s unibody chassis means its performance is best experienced on – rather than off-road. Power comes courtesy of the brand’s tried-and-true 3.5-liter V6 engine. Replete with 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, the bent-six engine allows the Passport to tow up to 5,000 pounds when equipped with the available tow package.

Standard safety kit includes a forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control, while convenience features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility are available on higher-end models.

The 2019 Honda Passport goes on sale early next year. Although pricing is not currently available, we expect the model to start at just under $30,000, or a little more than $1,450 less than the Pilot’s cost of entry.