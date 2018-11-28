The Mazda3 is brand new for 2019, and its making its world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show this week. The fourth-gen five-door wears a fresh design, wields a tech-focused cabin, and comes with a range of new engine options – including the long-anticipated Skyactiv-X, which should show in the U.S. early next year.

Depending on the market, Mazda offers updated variants of its 1.5-, 2.0-, and 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G powerplants, paired to both manual and automatic transmissions. Outside, the 3 wears an evolved iteration of Mazda’s Kodo design language, borrowed from the Kai concept we saw last year. The front fascia is highlighted by a larger grille and sleek, integrated headlights.

76 Photos

Inside, Mazda designers went with a "less is more" theme, removing a number of buttons and making the 8.8-inch touchscreen the focal point. The Mazda3 uses a similar dial controller to manage the infotainment setup, but now it comes paired to an updated version of Mazda’s infotainment tech.

The Mazda3 also gains new safety features like a Cruising and Traffic Support (CTS) system that adds traffic jam assist with the ability to control the accelerator, brake, and steering. Front cross traffic alert helps prevent collisions at blind intersections.

This small Mazda3 has the potential to make a big difference in the Mazda lineup. Expect it in dealers sometime early in 2019, but no word on price just yet. We took a closer look at the new Mazda3 live at the L.A. Auto Show to see what makes it tick.