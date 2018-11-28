The Posh people mover looks large and in charge on the auto show floor.
The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show marks the North American debut for BMW’s new flagship SUV. Technically, the X7 actually started in the States – built at BMW’s massive manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. In essence, then, this year’s LA gala isn’t so much a debut as it is a homecoming. And with SUV sales in America hitting a fever pitch, the big Bimmer could well be a hit among luxury buyers.
At a glance, it seems to have all the ingredients to be a success. Shoppers in North America will have two models to choose from, starting with the X7 xDrive40i. This “entry level” X7 dishes up a turbocharged inline six making 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 330 pound-feet (447 Newton-meters) of twist. That’s enough to send the beefy SUV to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, but if you want more power there’s the X7 xDrive50i that packs a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. Power shoots up to 458 hp (340 kW) and 479 lb-ft (649 Nm) of twist, while the 0-60 time drops to 5.2 seconds.
Regardless of the engine, the X7 dishes out power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic. The 50i can compliment that with a locking rear diff as well as separate Dynamic Handling and Off-Road Packages, depending on if you prefer to have fun on pavement or in the dirt. Three-row seating is of course standard as well, with the capability of transporting either six or seven passengers in luxurious accommodations that include the latest tech, not to mention a swell outside view thanks to a three-panel panoramic glass roof.
Such amenities don’t come cheap, however. The base 40i starts at $73,900 with the V8-powered 50i starting at $92,600. Still, the enduring success of the Cadillac Escalade proves there’s a strong market for high-end, high-dollar SUVs in America. And now that the X7 has landed in LA, buyers can get an up-close look at what that money will buy.
Source: BMW