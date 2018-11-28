The 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show marks the North American debut for BMW’s new flagship SUV. Technically, the X7 actually started in the States – built at BMW’s massive manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. In essence, then, this year’s LA gala isn’t so much a debut as it is a homecoming. And with SUV sales in America hitting a fever pitch, the big Bimmer could well be a hit among luxury buyers.

At a glance, it seems to have all the ingredients to be a success. Shoppers in North America will have two models to choose from, starting with the X7 xDrive40i. This “entry level” X7 dishes up a turbocharged inline six making 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 330 pound-feet (447 Newton-meters) of twist. That’s enough to send the beefy SUV to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, but if you want more power there’s the X7 xDrive50i that packs a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. Power shoots up to 458 hp (340 kW) and 479 lb-ft (649 Nm) of twist, while the 0-60 time drops to 5.2 seconds.

24 Photos

Regardless of the engine, the X7 dishes out power to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic. The 50i can compliment that with a locking rear diff as well as separate Dynamic Handling and Off-Road Packages, depending on if you prefer to have fun on pavement or in the dirt. Three-row seating is of course standard as well, with the capability of transporting either six or seven passengers in luxurious accommodations that include the latest tech, not to mention a swell outside view thanks to a three-panel panoramic glass roof.

Such amenities don’t come cheap, however. The base 40i starts at $73,900 with the V8-powered 50i starting at $92,600. Still, the enduring success of the Cadillac Escalade proves there’s a strong market for high-end, high-dollar SUVs in America. And now that the X7 has landed in LA, buyers can get an up-close look at what that money will buy.

Source: BMW