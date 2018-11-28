The ultimate version of Blue Oval’s beloved pony car is a no-show in Los Angeles this week, but the silver lining is now we know for sure when the amped-up Ford will finally premiere. A classic 1967 Shelby GT500 looking pretty in a container at the show in California is accompanied on stage by a few cards forming the legendary Shelby Mustang’s lineage. The only piece of the puzzle that’s missing is the 2020MY Shelby GT500, which we’ll get to see on January 14 next year as evidenced by the big sign accompanying the “GT500” logo.

We’ve reached out to Ford and the company has confirmed it will premiere the car in January 2019 at the Detroit Auto Show. We are expecting more teasers in the next few weeks to get us all hyped about the much-awaited debut.

11 Photos

The painstakingly long road to reveal has included so far a ton of spy shots, teasers, and rumors – some of which have turned out to be false alarms. The beefiest Mustang of them all is expected to offer more than 700 horsepower from a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine working together with a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic gearbox sending all that power to the rear axle. Purists will be sad to hear a manual gearbox is not in the offing according to the latest unconfirmed intel.

While January 14 coincides with the first press day of the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, maybe Ford will be kind enough to show the Shelby GT500 online a bit earlier. Fingers crossed as the anticipation is killing us and it’s been an extremely long wait.

Source: Ford