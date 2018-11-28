Porsche unveiled the new 911 last night ahead of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, but the automaker is keen to show the world the outgoing model isn’t dead yet. There’s a new race version of the ferocious 911 GT2 RS ready to scorch tracks around the world, and it’s called the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport. In short, it’s everything you love about the road-going GT2 RS wrapped in a package with more bite.

That means the 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat six holds the line with 700 horsepower (515 kilowatts), just like you get in the street version. The power goes through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that the driver manages via paddle shifters, turning wide 310-millimeter rear wheels. Six-piston race-spec brake calipers with 15-inch rotors handle the stopping duties in front, while four-piston calipers and slightly smaller rotors hide beneath the wheels at the back. Considering the Clubsport weighs 1,390 kilograms (3,064 pounds), that should be plenty of braking power.

When it’s time to turn laps, traction and stability management systems are included in the race package to help the driver keep the rear-engined thoroughbred under control. It’s the same setup you get in the road-going version, however, new switches on the center console allow the driver to easily adjust or shut the systems off completely, all on-the-fly.

9 Photos

Speaking of the driver, the cockpit is all-business as you’d expect with just a single seat and a whopping big roll cage. The carbon steering wheel and digital instrument display are borrowed from the 911 GT3 R, and naturally, a six-point racing harness pins the driver firmly in the seat. The GT2 RS Clubsport isn’t completely uncivilized, however – air conditioning is still available to help keep the driver cool when the racing action heats up.

Porsche is planning to build just 200 cars, which owners can run at clubsport events and some international events. The specifics of that are apparently still in the works, but given Porsche’s track record (pun intended) don’t be surprised to see these cars competing in a variety of events.

Source: Porsche